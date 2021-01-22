Hafu's Among Us lobby takes action against toxic Twitch chat - Dexerto

In light of recent drama involving xChocoBars and Twitch chat toxicity in Hafu’s Among Us lobbies, the streamers are working together to implement a process aimed at curtailing unsavory viewers.

In one of Rumay ‘Hafu’ Wang’s popular Among Us sessions with a variety of streamers, Luminosity Gaming’s xChocoBars was driven to tears and an early conclusion of her stream by overwhelming toxicity in Twitch chat.

While Hafu and others, like Jeremy ‘DisguisedToast’ Wang, tried to console xChocoBars and let her know that chat was being unfair — the damage had already been done. Viewers were aggressively berating ChocoBars for failing to identify the impostor and that pushed her to find a substitute for her in the game and end her stream early, forgoing involvement in Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter’s session later in the day.

In the hours since the unfortunate incident, Hafu has worked on creating a process to deal with toxic chatters that will involve moderators from each streamer’s chat joining a collective Discord channel.

The morning lobbies are going to have a mod discord so that if someone is a poopoo head in one of our chats- they get banned from all of our streams 🔨 — Hafu (@itshafu) January 21, 2021

As Hafu explains, her Among Us morning lobbies will be accompanied by a communal “mod Discord.” This will allow the streamers, in unison, to levy out punishments to someone who has been overly toxic in any individual chat.

While Hafu denotes the level of toxicity as anyone being a “poopoo head,” it’s clear that this process is designed to ensure that anyone wanting to be toxic will be relegated to uninvolvement in any stream that is part of the lobby.

Overall, the idea is a quality one as it should deter people from being too nasty in chat. If someone is so invested in a streamer’s game of Among Us that they become toxic, they’ll probably dislike being completely banned from the entire lobby’s streams.

Love you guys thank you i’m okay. I think I just need some time away from the internet and love myself and remind myself of the important things in life. I will be back tmrw for morning hafu lobby — LG xChocoBars (@xChocoBars) January 21, 2021

As xChocoBars tweeted, she did need to take a break from the internet for a while after dealing with toxicity in the morning stream — but she will be returning for Hafu’s next morning Among Us lobby.

It’s unclear if this anti-toxicity process was in the works before ChocoBars decided to join for the following morning’s stream. Regardless, it should be comforting to know that the lobby is taking action against what has become a growing issue in Among Us streams.