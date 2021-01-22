 Hafu's Among Us lobby takes action against toxic Twitch chat - Dexerto
Among Us

Hafu’s Among Us lobby takes action against toxic Twitch chat

Published: 22/Jan/2021 5:32

by Theo Salaun
hafu among us
Instagram, @itshafu / InnerSloth

In light of recent drama involving xChocoBars and Twitch chat toxicity in Hafu’s Among Us lobbies, the streamers are working together to implement a process aimed at curtailing unsavory viewers.

In one of Rumay ‘Hafu’ Wang’s popular Among Us sessions with a variety of streamers, Luminosity Gaming’s xChocoBars was driven to tears and an early conclusion of her stream by overwhelming toxicity in Twitch chat.

While Hafu and others, like Jeremy ‘DisguisedToast’ Wang, tried to console xChocoBars and let her know that chat was being unfair — the damage had already been done. Viewers were aggressively berating ChocoBars for failing to identify the impostor and that pushed her to find a substitute for her in the game and end her stream early, forgoing involvement in Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter’s session later in the day.

In the hours since the unfortunate incident, Hafu has worked on creating a process to deal with toxic chatters that will involve moderators from each streamer’s chat joining a collective Discord channel.

As Hafu explains, her Among Us morning lobbies will be accompanied by a communal “mod Discord.” This will allow the streamers, in unison, to levy out punishments to someone who has been overly toxic in any individual chat.

While Hafu denotes the level of toxicity as anyone being a “poopoo head,” it’s clear that this process is designed to ensure that anyone wanting to be toxic will be relegated to uninvolvement in any stream that is part of the lobby.

Overall, the idea is a quality one as it should deter people from being too nasty in chat. If someone is so invested in a streamer’s game of Among Us that they become toxic, they’ll probably dislike being completely banned from the entire lobby’s streams.

As xChocoBars tweeted, she did need to take a break from the internet for a while after dealing with toxicity in the morning stream — but she will be returning for Hafu’s next morning Among Us lobby.

It’s unclear if this anti-toxicity process was in the works before ChocoBars decided to join for the following morning’s stream. Regardless, it should be comforting to know that the lobby is taking action against what has become a growing issue in Among Us streams.

Among Us

xChocoBars ends Among Us stream in tears over toxic Twitch chat

Published: 21/Jan/2021 18:36 Updated: 21/Jan/2021 23:41

by Theo Salaun
xchocobars among us
Instagram, @janetrosee / InnerSloth

Luminosity Gaming streamer and content creator ‘xChocoBars’ was driven to tears during a recent broadcast, needing to sub out of an Among Us session and end her Twitch stream after chat’s toxicity overwhelmed her.

If xChocoBars has a catch phrase or a slogan, then it’s very clearly the one plastered across her social media profiles: “When you’re happy, I’m happy.” Unfortunately, making mistakes in Among Us apparently doesn’t make viewers very happy.

As evidenced in a January 21 stream with friends like Rumay ‘hafu’ Wang and Jeremy ‘DisguisedToast’ Wang, the inverse of ChocoBars’ slogan holds true — with unhappy, frankly uncivil behavior from the Twitch chat causing the streamer to cry, stop playing Among Us with friends and, ultimately, end her day’s stream.

Rather than putting the mechanical skill of players to the test, Among Us is like a social party game dependent primarily on suspicions and conversations. When ChocoBars misjudged the villain in her session, the in-game players didn’t care, but Twitch chat was displeased to an unsavory extent.

After reading messages upon messages in her stream, ChocoBars began tearing up and explained that this malaise with Among Us has been growing recently: “I just feel like, lately, Among Us has been a little bit hard with chat … everyone’s just so mad at me. I just wanna play games and entertain.”

With over 600,000 followers on Twitch (as well as hundreds of thousands more on Twitter and Instagram), the content creator’s history of entertainment has been relatively well-received. But that following apparently includes some line-crossing trolls, as haters took to Twitch chat to berate the Luminosity creator for misjudging the impostor during their match.

While Hafu, DisguisedToast and others in the session tried to keep spirits high and let ChocoBars know how reasonable her mistake was, it appeared to be too late to salvage the Twitch stream for her.

Initially, the streamer intended on playing in Hafu’s lobby and then shifting to Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter’s, but, at the time of writing, that appears to be unrealistic. Although friends reached out personally, advising her to ignore chat’s toxicity, the streamer ended her broadcast in an effort to move away from the bad energy. 

Fortunately for concerned fans, ChocoBars has put out a statement addressing the uncomfortable situation and assures everyone that she is “okay” and will be back soon. Specifically, she is taking some time for herself (away from the internet) and intends to play in Hafu’s morning Among Us lobby tomorrow (January 22).

Hafu responds with solution for toxic Twitch chat

Concerned with the discomfort felt by xChocoBars, Hafu has gone ahead and come up with a proposed solution for toxicity in Among Us chats. This should help ensure her morning sessions become a little more tranquil.

As Hafu explains, the streamers in each Among Us lobby will create a unified Discord server for their chat moderators.

This new process will allow the mods to hand out bans across multiple streams at once, adding another element of dissuasion for viewers who are keen on getting toxic.