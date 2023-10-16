Kick finally adds report button to channels as criticism over moderation continues

Kick has finally added a report button after months of controversial content on the platform and concerns over a lack of moderation on the Twitch rival.

All streamers, and particularly those who take their broadcasts beyond the limits of community guidelines, will now be reportable on Kick thanks to a recent change that finally adds the functionality to report channels.

Since its launch, Kick has been no stranger to controversy with many streamers banned on other platforms moving to the new site to start anew, and the drama has been constant with multiple streamers’ antics even leading to arrests.

After Ice Poseidon had a “creepy” encounter with a sex worker in Australia and Johnny Somali was arrested for trespassing after a series of controversial broadcasts in Japan, Kick has added a report button and revealed plans for improved functionality.

Kick adds report button after multiple controversial streams

On October 6, Kick updated its community guidelines, stating that it added a report button because the platform prioritizes safety for all of its members.

“This feature empowers you to actively contribute to maintaining Kick’s secure and respectful environment by reporting any behavior that violates policy or compromises user safety,” Kick said.

“If you encounter a user engaging in harassment, hate speech, or other conduct that goes against our community guidelines, please don’t hesitate to use the ‘Report’ button.”

However, Kick reiterated that its platform can get “rowdy” and warned users that the site may not be for everyone if they expect a tame experience.

“If you insist on having total control over your environment at all times, you will likely have a tough time on Kick. We believe in fostering an environment where everyone can freely express themselves while respecting others. We’re committed to ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all, and we value your input in this journey together.”

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Kick reiterated its commitment to addressing reports of streams that violate its community guidelines.

Additionally, Kick revealed that it’s not finished with its report system, stating that the report functionality will become “more advanced” as the platform grows.

We’ll have to see if these changes make a significant impact on the types of content we see on Kick as the streaming wars wage on.