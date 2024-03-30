YouTuber YourFellowArab released after being kidnapped in Haiti

YouTuber and Twitch streamer YourFellowArab was kidnapped and held for ransom in Haiti, but he’s since been released, allegedly without the need of a ransom.

YourFellowArab is a YouTuber known for travelling the world and interviewing people from all walks of life, but a trip to Haiti wound up ending in him getting kidnapped and held at ransom.

He was held against his will for over two weeks before eventually getting released, as Arab himself has confirmed.

“I was kidnapped purely for the color of my skin,” he claimed. “Can’t give any more detail till I’m home, but all I will say for now is – Glory be to God.”

Article continues after ad

Arab claimed he was, “in the middle of a Haitian Desert 60 minutes away from any civilization in a concrete shack surrounded by barbed wire,” and was held there until he was ultimately released.

“Cameraman never dies,” is what he had to say of the situation, with other content creators urging him to just go back to streaming Fortnite after this encounter.

Article continues after ad

It’s since been revealed that the leader of the 400 Mawozo gang, Lanmò Sanjou, arranged for Arab’s release. Though it was initially thought that infamous gang member Jimmy ‘Berbecue’ Cherizier was connected to the kidnapping, he’s reportedly the one who got him released.

Article continues after ad

Uncaptured News’ Dan Cohen posted a video with YourFellowArab and his fixer sitting with Sanjou, with the two of them appearing unharmed after the events that transpired.