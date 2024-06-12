Colorado State Patrol share details of YouTuber Comistorian’s fatal car accident

Just days after YouTuber Ben ‘Comicstorian’ Potter’s death, the Colorado State Patrol has shared details of his fatal car accident.

On June 10, 2024, Potter’s wife, Nathalie, revealed that the YouTuber had died two days prior in an “unfortunate accident.”

On June 12, 2024, The Colorado State Patrol shared details of the accident and revealed it was due to a single-car collision. Potter was driving his vehicle down the interstate when he drove off the right shoulder, crossed the frontage road, and rolled several times.

Police say the YouTuber was wearing a seatbelt and was the only person in the vehicle. His was the only one involved in the crash, as well.

YouTube: Comicstorian

Potter started his YouTube channel under the ‘Comicstorian’ brand in 2014, and amassed over three million subscribers in the years since.

In her statement, Nathalie said that the team behind the channel, as well as herself, plan on working to preserve his legacy for the foreseeable future.

“His channel was one of his greatest accomplishments, and while we all need our time to mourn him, I know he wouldn’t want it to end like this. Ben spent over 10 years spreading his love and appreciation for his hobbies. It was through his love of exciting stories and well written characters that got him started on YouTube,” she said.

“The team and I want to keep that going. To honor him by continuing to tell great stories by great people, as well as to keep the memory of our very own superhero alive. We supported each other on everything we wanted to do and I’m not about to stop now.”