Gordon Ramsay reveals “brutal” injury from near-fatal cycling accident

Gordan Ramsay shocked fans after showing off the bruising he sustained after getting in a “really bad” bicycle accident.

The popular chef took to his TikTok account to share a message on the importance of always wearing a helmet when cycling, detailing his own recent accident.

While riding his bike in Connecticut, Ramsay said he had an accident that had left him “really shook” and “lucky” to still be alive.

Though he has yet to share how exactly the accident came about and whether or not anyone else was involved, Ramsay did show off the bruising he has been left with — the entire left side of his abdomen now a dark shade of purple.

Ramsay thanked “all the doctors, nurses and staff” who looked after him at Lawerence + Memorial Hospital in New London, calling them “incredible” and “amazing”.

“I’m lucky to be standing here,” Ramsay said, admitting he was still “in pain” after the “brutal” week he had been through.

Describing himself as a “bit bruised up looking like a purple potato,” viewers were left taken aback by the chef’s injuries when he pulled up his white double-breasted jacket.

“I was NOT expecting that bruise,” one person commented, with others calling Ramsay’s description of the bruise “wild”. Another viewer wrote, “Dude doesn’t have a bruise, bruise has a Gordon Ramsay. Dayum!”

Fans wished Ramsay a speedy recovery, expressing concern for the chef. Many pointed out that despite the extensive bruising on his side, Ramsay’s head remained seemingly unscratched — supporting the message he urgently pressed in his TikTok.

“But honestly, you’ve got to wear a helmet. I don’t care how short the journey is, I don’t care the fact these helmets cost money, but they’re crucial.”

And it seems the urgency of Ramsay’s message is already working, with one viewer writing, “I am a cyclist. I never wear my helmet. I will [heed] your warning and I will wear my helmet from now on. Thank you.”

