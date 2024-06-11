YouTuber Comicstorian has died at age 40 in an accident

YouTuber Ben Potter, also known as Comicstorian online, has died at age 40 in what has been described by his wife as an “unfortunate accident.”

Comicstorian was a YouTuber who spent over a decade creating content on the platform, creating audio comic books, and celebrating all things Marvel and DC on his channel.

Ben Potter died over the weekend, with his wife Nathalie Potter confirming the news online on June 10, 2024.

“Two days ago, on June 8th, my husband, Ben Potter, passed away in an unfortunate accident,” revealed Nathalie. His spouse then shared how deeply saddened she is by the news while also recognizing the impact Comicstorian had on his viewers throughout his 10-year career on YouTube.

Article continues after ad

“His channel was one of his greatest accomplishments, and while we all need our time to mourn him, I know he wouldn’t want it to end like this.

Ben spent over 10 years spreading his love and appreciation for his hobbies. It was through his love of exciting stories and well-written characters that got him started on YouTube.”

Article continues after ad

Furthermore, Nathalie later added that, despite the death of Ben, she, alongside friends, plans to continue his “legacy” by “continuing to tell great stories by great people, as well as to keep the memory of our very own superhero alive.”

In light of this news, tributes have been pouring in online, with many sharing their condolences to Nathalie as well as reflecting on the impact Comicstorian had on their own lives.

Article continues after ad

One X user wrote, “Incredibly heartbreaking, Comicstorian was an absolutely incredible YouTuber that pioneered so much and got so many people into reading comics. Devastating news. Rest in peace.”

Another added, “One of the goats of this space. R.I.P.”

Comicstorian’s YouTube channel has over three million subscribers. His content includes breaking down anything and everything Marvel and DC-related, as well as creating his own line of audio comic books.