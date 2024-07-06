Are people selling houses MrBeast made for them? Drama explained

MrBeast made headlines by building 100 houses for people in need in countries such as Jamaica and El Salvador. However, rumors have surfaced that some recipients are already selling these houses. Are MrBeast’s houses actually being sold off?

A Facebook post went viral across social media showing a man allegedly trying to sell one of the houses built by MrBeast in El Salvador. The post featured images of the house itself as well as the houses surrounding the area from the video.

“Only cash sold to people with economic capacity or distant siblings, brand new house in a new exclusive residential area with a new soccer field. 2 rooms, kitchen, furnished, glass doors and garden. $45 thousand, not negotiable, only serious people,” says the Facebook post through translation.

The post made its way around X, where multiple people shared their disappointment and frustration with those attempting to sell off something given to them by MrBeast. Multiple accounts posted the image of the listing, with one post reaching over 3.6 million views and nearly 50,000 likes.

“There are already those who are selling the houses that MrBeast selflessly gave away on social networks. That’s why fewer and fewer people want to help those most in need,” said one poster through translation.

With the attention that the post about MrBeast’s houses garnered on social media, it eventually gained the attention of Michelle Sol, Minister of Housing in El Salvador.

“That publication is a lie. The deeds are given to families with the lock who cannot sell the house for 20 years, the person in the publication is not on the list of beneficiaries,” stated Sol.

Sol’s comments regarding the situation are not the only piece of information that proves the listing is false. The images included in the post where the man is asking $45,000 for the home are ripped straight from MrBeast’s video.

Dexerto Images from MrBeast’s video pictured on the left, the original post pictured on the right

Other posts on X that have shared the falsified Facebook ad have been met with a Community Notes tag that links back to Sol’s original statement in an attempt to stop the spread of misinformation.

There was already pushback surrounding MrBeast’s efforts to help those in need, specifically regarding his recent video in which he is shown building houses for these people.

Some have said that it’s wrong to exploit people for views or that he was putting builders out of work, but in the end, MrBeast stated that he wouldn’t stand by and do nothing.

Though Sol made a statement on the legality surrounding those who received the houses, MrBeast has not made an additional statement regarding the houses built in these countries.