MrBeast brings family to tears after gifting them a house for Halloween

A boy was trick-or-treating on Halloween when he and his family were given a free home by MrBeast.

MrBeast’s platform is one of the largest in the streaming world, as he has a total of 208 million YouTube subscribers to date.

Though he’s done his fair share of charity throughout his six years of influence, MrBeast’s philanthropy has officially peaked.

Not only has he recently built 100 wells in Africa, generating water sources for villages all over the continent, but he has also gifted a grateful family a new home for Halloween.

Article continues after ad

Boy says his “dream came true” after MrBeast gave him a free house during trick-or-treating

Though a young boy dressed as a cow rang the doorbell to the giveaway home, he likely could have never imagined that not only was MrBeast behind the door, but he was also prepared to give the boy and his family the keys to the house itself.

Article continues after ad

Sure, it would be no Reese’s or Snickers bars, but ultimately, what’s better than an upgrade on the home front?

So, after the boy held his pumpkin candy bucket up for a treat or two, MrBeast said to him, “Hey, I like your costume. Here’s the keys to this house.”

Article continues after ad

The boy’s parents weren’t far behind, as they all appeared shocked when MrBeast proceeded to ask them, “Have you ever seen our channel before?”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

As the parents answered, “Yeah,” MrBeast replied, “That’s the key to this house that you just won.”

The boy then hugged MrBeast to express his gratitude before the family took a tour of their new digs.

Article continues after ad

MrBeast then jokingly said to the family, “I’m glad you guys have seen my videos or this would be very weird.”

Article continues after ad

The family was also given additional gifts like a laptop and headphones.

As the video of MrBeast and the very lucky family came to an end, the boy tearfully hugged his parents saying that his “dream came true.”

To keep up with everything MrBeast and his latest acts of extreme kindness, check our page here.