WoW fan’s WotLK sign at WWE event gets Blizzard’s attention after going viral

A WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classicbrought a sign to a WWE Raw event and was given a seal of approval by non-other than Blizzard themselves.

WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic has helped breathe new life into the retro-MMO by bringing back one of the game’s most popular expansions.

With Wrath finally hitting live servers, WoW fans have returned to Northrend and begun grinding to hit that well caught after max level 80.

One WoW fan went viral after taking a break from the game and showing up to a WWE event with a sign that was a signal to his fellow WoW Classic fans.

Blizzard praises WoW fans sign at WWE event

On September 27, a WoW fan went viral after bringing a sign to a WWE Raw event that caught people’s attention.

Their sign read, “Wish I was playing WotLK.”

The official World of Warcraft account even commented on it, furthering its viral reach. With the expansion having dropped just one day prior, it’s not hard to believe the WoW fan actually would rather have been playing the game than attending the event.

World of Warcraft content creator MrGM was shocked at the sign and said, “Why are my two favorite things colliding!”

WWE fans bringing incredibly specific signs to stand out in the background is a long-standing tradition.

WoW Classic fans were given a real treat with the sign going viral, and even Blizzard had to admit it was an awesome moment.