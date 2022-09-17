WoW Dragonflight reveals incredible Yu-Gi-Oh easter egg and players love it

WoW Dragonflight introduces an awesome new Easter egg for fans of the popular card game Yu-Gi-Oh.

World of Warcraft’s next expansion, Dragonflight, looks to shake up the popular MMO in a major way.

Outside of changing up major systems in the game, Dragonflight looks to add some fun content to the game in the game’s first adventure into the Dragon Isles.

During the expansion’s beta, players noticed a new Easter egg that references the popular card battler Yu-Gi-Oh.

Blizzard Dragonflight is WoW’s next expansion.

WoW Dragonflight references Yu-Gi-Oh’s iconic characters

WoWHead spotted the new ques in the Thasldraszus zone, where players come across a side-quest in the Algeth’ar Academy that has heavy references to Yu-Gi-Oh. Students Steogosa (similar to Seto Kaiba) and Yumadormu (referencing Yuma Tsukumo) can be seen arguing over a deck of Hearthstone cards.

If the player tries to interfere with the students, Setagosa tosses the deck of cards into a river. Thankfully Yumadorma users their dragon powers to dry off the cards. He then asks the player for help in creating a Dracthyr Hearthstone club.

Setagosa gets upset that Yuma gets approval for the club and challenges him to a Hearthstone match where Setagosa summons a ghost version of Kalecgos, who looks quite similar to Blue Eyes White Dragon from Yu-Gi-Oh. After Setagosa attempts to cheat the player interferes and Yumadorma wins the match.

Social media users raved over the new quest and one said, “I will pay you money to let me play Hearthstone against other people in-game.”

Another loved the Yu-Gi-Oh references and cheered, “Lol, that is great!”

With Dragonflight’s release date fast approaching, players won’t have to wait much longer to get their hands on the new Yu-Gi-Oh-inspired quest.