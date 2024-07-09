MTG Bloomburrow kicks off Dragonstorm arc with returning legend

MTG’s upcoming Bloomburrow set may appear low-stakes at first glance, but a piece of official art teasing the Dragonstorm arc featuring points to big things for this small world.

The Phyrexian Invasion arc still looms large in many MTG players’ minds, with March of the Machine having finally brought an end to the existential threat of the Phyrexians (for now.)

MTG’s overarching story has been more low-stakes in the remainder of 2023 and 2024’s sets, but that isn’t to say that they have been underwhelming. Kellen’s quest to find his father was at the forefront of the Omenpath arc, but the real meat of that story concerned the slow reshaping of planar travel and a potentially worrying end goal for Planeswalkers Jace and Vraska.

Article continues after ad

With the conclusion of the Omenpath arc in Outlaws of Thunder Junction, Magic: The Gathering’s official story moves ahead to Dragonstorm, which will culminate in a return to the beloved plane of Tarkir.

Article continues after ad

Fans might have expected to see a few story teases here and there in Bloomburrow, but the surprising appearance of a dragon on this woodland plane has thrown expectations aside.

Victor Adame Minguez/WotC The magic of Bloomburrow transforms a storm-calling dragon into a new form

Of course, this isn’t a dragon in its regular form, as that would wreak unstoppable havoc on Bloomburrow, a plane where even bears are titanic threats. Instead, it appears that the magic of Bloomburrow works on all visitors, not just humans like Ral Zarek, transforming this mighty dragon into a strange hybrid hawk.

Article continues after ad

MTG players on Reddit are convinced that this dragon is Kolaghan – an extremely important figure on Tarkir – or at least one of the dragonlord’s brood. If other dragonlords or their offspring are traveling the Omenpaths, some real chaos could ensue over the next year of MTG sets.

These individual arcs – Omenpath, Dragonstorm, and the as-yet-unannounced third part of Metronome – are likely building up to something impactful for the entire MTG multiverse. If Jace and Vraska’s plans come to fruition, a full reshaping of Magic’s worlds and stories could be on the cards.

Article continues after ad

MTG players won’t have long to wait to see how this first part of Dragonstorm plays out, as Bloomburrow launches on August 2.