WoW Dragonflight early 10.1.7 patch notes: Dreamsurge, new Ping system, more

Blizzard shared the patch notes for WoW Dragonflight 10.1.7, which introduces Dreamsurge, a brand-new Ping system, and more.

Developers recently unleashed World of Warcraft Dragonflight 10.1.7: Fury Incarnate on the Public Test Realm (PTR). While Blizzard has yet to specify the patch’s release date in the main client, the content roadmap shared late last year points to a Fall 2023 rollout.

For many players, Dreamsurge constitutes the most noteworthy addition in Fury Incarnate, given that it offers a new type of weekly world quests.

The overhauled Ping system should prove equally interesting, as it’ll let users quickly communicate with teammates without relying on text or voice chat options.

Every week, one of the Dragon Isle’s four original zones will feel the effects of Dreamsurge. The affected zone will house world quests and open the door for additional weeklies and activities. New Walking Dream portals akin to invasions should also crop up around the zone.

Better still, those who enter the Dreamsurge can expect to unlock a wide array of buffs, with new buffs being added to the region every half hour.

Without further ado, here’s the full list of early patch notes for WoW Dragonflight 10.1.7: Fury Incarnate (via Wowhead):

Dreamsurge

Each week one of the four original zones of the Dragon Isles will be affected by the Dreamsurge. World quests will be focused on this zone, extra activities and weeklies will be active, group rares will have new powers and a chance to drop upgraded gear, and new Waking Dream portals (think invasions) will open across the zone.

A major Waking Dream portal will open as a group event every half hour. Defeating it will require a large group of players and has the chance to reward raid level gear.

Minor Waking Dream portals can be found scattered across the zone and can be defeated by solo players or small groups.

Players in the Dreamsurge will gain access to a variety of buffs that range from useful to powerful to chaotic. Every half hour a new buff will be selected for the whole region, with the players themselves choosing which one via collecting and “voting” (turning in) Dreamsurge Coalescence, an item that can be earned by doing activities (including world quests), finding hidden stashes, and killing group rares.

Thaldraszus will be the initial zone active for the PTR.

Characters

Follow Velen’s prophecy to reveal a new future for some of the draenei people. Developers’ note: Draenei have been temporarily disabled to address a bug in this PTR build.

Heritage armor is now available for Night Elf and Forsaken. Developers’ note: The Heritage armor questlines will not be appearing on the PTR.

5 new skin colors available for Forsaken. Developers’ note: Available for female Forsaken in a future PTR build.



Classes

Monk Mistweaver Developers’ note: Mistweavers may notice some changes to the Mana Tea ability in the Fury Incarnate PTR. We’re still working on the final changes to this spell before placing it on the Mistweaver talent tree. Our main goal for this redesign is to centralize Mistweaver’s mana management into a dynamic, evergreen talent that offers a satisfying way to actively engage with mana as a resource and addresses some longstanding mana concerns in a more permanent way. We look forward to hearing your feedback on this topic!



Items and Rewards

New holiday rewards for Brewfest, Day of the Dead, Hallow’s End, and Pirate’s Day.

User Interface and Accessibility

Ping System The new Ping system allows you to quickly communicate with your team without having to use voice or text chat. Holding G + Left Mouse Button opens up a ping wheel where you can quickly call out commands such as Attack, Assist, Warning, and On My Way. You can also send contextual pings by holding G and clicking an enemy, the ground, or the unit frames. Developers’ note: If G is already bound to another function, the Ping entry under Keybindings will be unbound. Macro support the following Ping commands: ping /ping attack /ping assist /ping onmyway /ping warning /ping [@target] attack

Added a “Sell All Junk” button to vendors.

Made the scroll bar more noticeable in the Dragon Isles Summary window.

Added an animation for new mail icon.

Battle.net quest icon has been updated.

At the time of writing, Blizzard Entertainment has yet to announce when WoW Dragonflight 10.1.7 will hit the game’s main client.