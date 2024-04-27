WoW: The War Within Collector’s Edition – Everything included, price and where to buy

World of Warcraft is experiencing a particularly enthralling period in its recent history, and the arrival of The War Within expansion looks set to continue that progressive direction. With the release scheduled for later this year, Blizzard has now confirmed the contents of the Collector’s Edition.

The Collector’s Edition is being sold via the Blizzard Gear Store only and is available at a fairly significant price point. This varies depending on the location of purchase, but for those in the USA, UK or EU, it costs $180/£175/€208.95 respectively.

To justify that price tag, Blizzard has included a mixture of physical and digital items. The full breakdown of what is on offer is as follows:

World Of Warcraft: The War Within Epic Edition Game Key.

The War Within Hardcover Art Book.

Gryphon Rider Statue.

Epic Edition Game Content includes an Enhanced Level 70 Character Boost, three Days of Early Access, and thirty days of Game Time. Algarian Stormrider Mount, a Stormrider’s Attire Transmog Set, Deepdweller’s Earthen Hearthstone Effect, Squally, the Storm Hatchling Pet, the Sandbox Storm Gryphon Toy and 1000 Trader’s Tender.

The three days of Early access has proved to be a controversial offering among fans of the game, as some believe it will provide a genuine, tangible advantage that is essentially locked behind a paywall. Blizzard has tried to assuage some of those concerns by mitigating that advantage as much as possible.

This amounts to much of the endgame content being locked until the full release of the game, to prevent those with the Epic Edition or above from pulling too far ahead.

There is no specific confirmed release date for The War Within at the time of writing, though its arrival is scheduled for the last quarter of 2024.