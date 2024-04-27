Insane WoW bug makes Shadow Priests basically immortal in Awakened raids

The Awakened raiding system has taken center stage in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Season 4, in lieu of the addition of a new raid. Shadow Priests are currently finding it easier than many, however, thanks to a potent healing bug.

As first reported by Wowhead, the bug relates to the Shadowform ability Devouring Plague, which is currently healing the spec for 133% damage instead of the 30% it is supposed to do. This is enough healing to ignore multiple mechanics in the current raid, even the more healing-intensive encounters.

The Shadow Priest buff is not the only current bug in Awakened raids that players are encountering with regularity. Unfortunately for other classes, their bugs are not proving to be a benefit in taking on one of the game’s more difficult activities.

Article continues after ad

Devastation Evokers, Assassination Rogues, and Monks are all outputting significantly less damage than expected in Awakened instances. This affects spells that deal residual damage, meaning the damage output is a percentage of the damage another ability deals.

Article continues after ad

No word yet from Blizzard on when potential hotfixes for the above bugs could hit live servers. It’s likely that a minor patch will roll out before the major Dark Heart content update Patch 10.2.7 arrives on May 7. With both that and WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria still to come before the next expansion, there is more to do in Azeroth than ever before.