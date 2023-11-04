What is Season of Discovery? World of Warcraft Classic+ explained

Old-school World of Warcraft players finally got the news they were waiting for as Blizzard announced the arrival of Classic+, entitled Season of Discovery.

Though this will undoubtedly be a welcome development for many, the execution of the concept is likely to be starkly different from what fans were expecting. Rather than building upon the Classic formula subtly, Season of Discovery dives headfirst into a raft of changes.

The traditional experience will remain initially, but from there, all bets are off, with the developer confirming alterations to almost every major facet of how the game will play and what the eventual goal is.

With Season of Discovery set to release on November 30, here’s everything we know about what players can experience when it does.

Season of Discovery introduces new concepts to the original game

Leveling and zones in Season of Discovery

The most obvious change between Classic and Season of Discovery is the new level cap, now initially set at 25. This doesn’t make for a Classic+ experience in and of itself. Still, the developers have promised new experiences in existing zones and the completion and launch of unfinished areas for players to explore finally.

The level cap is set to increase in content phases of around a few weeks. This is undoubtedly a short cycle, and the developer is yet to confirm what the cap will be increased by on each occasion. The usual dungeons should feature, but the big news is an altered Blackfathom Deeps, which will serve as a 10-man raid at Level 25.

Another notable example of a new feature being added to the game is the PvP experience in Ashenvale. PvP kills in the zone will now trigger a region-wide event in which both the Alliance and Horde will spawn an NPC leader. These leaders must be protected by their factions; other camps will spawn into the map, and the first side to down the enemy leader will be rewarded with unique, powerful gear and loot.

Discoveries and Rune Engraving in Season of Discovery

Starting from the beginning, the game is identical at Level 1, with the opening zone experience looking much the same. At level 2, however, players will receive their first instructions to find a rune. Known as Discoveries, these are the crux of the experience, with each Discovery different from the last.

Specifically, players could be tasked with finding treasure, participating in a special event, or solving a puzzle in a move that seeks to increase the emphasis on exploration and adventure. The rune reward at the end will have a specific class ability tied to it. Critically, any class can use any class ability they discover, transforming the existing class system and allowing anyone to take on any role (in theory).

These abilities are unlocked via Rune Engraving, a new feature that allows players to imbue their gear with the powers of the runes they have found. Initially, three slots for rune-engraved gear will be unlocked by the new level cap, with chest, legs, and hands as the initial offering at launch. This also works separately from the normal talent tree.

With further details undoubtedly remaining secret until launch, it’s arguably never been a better time to be a WoW player.

With Cataclysm Classic on the way to join the other three eras and Hardcore servers as healthy as ever, if Blizzard can elevate the retail version of the game to the same level, then they could enter a new era of success.