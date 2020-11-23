When does WoW Shadowlands launch? Release time revealed - Dexerto

World of Warcraft’s Shadowlands expansion release times have been revealed for every region. Let’s check out when Shadowlands will be available in your part of the world.

World of Warcraft’s Shadowlands expansion is set to arrive on November 23 and will bring a wealth of new content to the game. From Covenants to the level squish, there’s plenty to be excited about for this upcoming expansion.

Shadowlands was originally set to arrive on October 27, however, the expansion was delayed to give devs more time to polish the gameplay experience. Although this was disappointing for some fans, ultimately it’s better to have a delay and receive a finished product.

Now, the expansion is on the cusp of releasing and Blizzard has revealed the exact times that Shadowlands will go live.

What time will Shadowlands launch?

As with any World of Warcraft expansion, the new content will go live at different times depending on where you are in the world. Let’s check out exactly when Shadowlands will launch in each region.

Americas (PST): November 23 at 3:00 pm

Europe (CET): November 24 at 12:00 am

Taiwan (CST): November 24 at 7:00 am

Korea (KST): November 24 at 8:00 am

ANZ (AEDT): November 24 at 10:00 am

UTC: November 23 at 11:00 pm

These times were taken from the global release times world map revealed by the World of Warcraft Twitter account.

Find out when #Shadowlands launches in your region. 👇 pic.twitter.com/udoP9FQWjJ — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) November 21, 2020

It’s fair to say there’s a lot of excitement surrounding the new expansion. It looks like Blizzard is using Shadowlands as an opportunity to make the game more accessible to new players with the reduced level cap.

Hopefully, the level squish will result in old World of Warcraft players returning to the game as well. A common complaint from players who quit the game was that the level cap was becoming too high and reaching cap didn’t feel impactful.

Fingers crossed the expansion launches smoothly and players can get into the new zones as fast as possible.