 When does WoW Shadowlands launch? Release time revealed - Dexerto
World of Warcraft

When does WoW Shadowlands launch? Release time revealed

Published: 23/Nov/2020 11:26 Updated: 23/Nov/2020 12:31

by Alex Garton
Blizzard

World of Warcraft’s Shadowlands expansion release times have been revealed for every region. Let’s check out when Shadowlands will be available in your part of the world.

World of Warcraft’s Shadowlands expansion is set to arrive on November 23 and will bring a wealth of new content to the game. From Covenants to the level squish, there’s plenty to be excited about for this upcoming expansion.

Shadowlands was originally set to arrive on October 27, however, the expansion was delayed to give devs more time to polish the gameplay experience. Although this was disappointing for some fans, ultimately it’s better to have a delay and receive a finished product.

Now, the expansion is on the cusp of releasing and Blizzard has revealed the exact times that Shadowlands will go live.

Blizzard
Shadowlands will introduce a new level cap of 60, down from 130.

What time will Shadowlands launch?

As with any World of Warcraft expansion, the new content will go live at different times depending on where you are in the world. Let’s check out exactly when Shadowlands will launch in each region.

  • Americas (PST): November 23 at 3:00 pm
  • Europe (CET): November 24 at 12:00 am
  • Taiwan (CST): November 24 at 7:00 am
  • Korea (KST): November 24 at 8:00 am
  • ANZ (AEDT): November 24 at 10:00 am
  • UTC: November 23 at 11:00 pm

These times were taken from the global release times world map revealed by the World of Warcraft Twitter account.

It’s fair to say there’s a lot of excitement surrounding the new expansion. It looks like Blizzard is using Shadowlands as an opportunity to make the game more accessible to new players with the reduced level cap.

Hopefully, the level squish will result in old World of Warcraft players returning to the game as well. A common complaint from players who quit the game was that the level cap was becoming too high and reaching cap didn’t feel impactful.

Fingers crossed the expansion launches smoothly and players can get into the new zones as fast as possible.

Call of Duty

New Black Ops Cold War loadout makes pistols absolutely insane

Published: 23/Nov/2020 12:57

by Jacob Hale
akimbo magnum black ops cold war
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

A new class setup in Black Ops Cold War makes pistols absolutely incredible, with huge range and damage stats to match even the most frustrating shotguns in the game.

As with every new FPS release, the opening days of Black Ops Cold War has been a great time for players to find the most powerful weapon in the game and their favorite loadouts, such as the ‘negative recoil’ AK-47.

While the meta is starting to form, with weapons such as the AK, MP5, and M16 dominating public matches, you might have to start thinking about which secondaries are best.

Whether you prefer running a Gallo shotgun or a launcher to take down enemy Spy Planes, you’re going to want to reconsider, as these akimbo Magnums look absolutely deadly.

black ops cold war magnum pistol secondary
Activision
The Magnum is somewhat of a hidden gem in Black Ops Cold War.

If you’ve played many CoD games in the past, you’ll likely know akimbo or dual wield pistols are very powerful, but this takes it to a whole new level.

With the huge array of attachments available on weapons in Black Ops Cold War, it’s possible to max out your Magnum with the right attachments to make it almost unstoppable in the right hands, according to YouTuber Acez Gaming.

Here’s what attachments he uses on his Magnum pistols to max out their damage and range and make them a force to be reckoned with:

  • Muzzle: Infantry Compensator
  • Barrel: 7.22” Task Force
  • Body: SWAT 5mW Laser Sight
  • Magazine: Salvo 12 RND Fast Mag
  • Stock: Dual Wield

Loadout is at 1:04

The main issue with this is that your Magnum has to be max level to unlock all of these attachments, so you’re going to have to grind a fair bit — but the rewards are well worth it, as you can easily take out enemies at medium to long ranges if your shot is crisp, and with extended magazines and fast reloads, you should never be struggling to lay down shots on an enemy.

The main issue will be hitting your shots accurately, but if you use these enough, you should get enough practice for your aim to be near-perfect. The best part is, though, that these are only secondary weapons: pair it with your favored primary weapon and you will be racking up the kills in no time!