 Shroud explains why WoW feels "completely different" in Shadowlands - Dexerto
Logo
World of Warcraft

Shroud explains why WoW feels “completely different” in Shadowlands

Published: 25/Nov/2020 2:37 Updated: 25/Nov/2020 2:43

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Shroud World of Warcraft Shadowlands
Activision-Blizzard / Shroud

Share

shroud

Like most popular streamers, Shroud has been getting stuck into the World of Warcraft: Shadowlands grind, but although he’s enjoyed it so far, he said he feels like the game is “less immersive” than it used to be.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands has taken the world by storm ever since it launched on November 23. Players have been hopping back into Azeroth to take the reigns of their characters once again.

Popular streamers like Mike ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek have been getting stuck into the grind too. He’s been very open about how much he loves the game and has streamed hours upon hours of World of Warcraft Classic. He even said he was willing to lose viewers to stream it.

Shroud World of Warcraft Shadowlands
Activision-Blizzard / Shroud
Shroud has thoroughly enjoyed playing World of Warcraft for many years now.

However, Shroud isn’t blinded by his love and adoration for the game. He still has some criticism for World of Warcraft: Shadowlands and MMORPGs in general, and he mentioned them in his latest stream.

“I feel like [MMORPG’s] and WoW, in general, have transcended into something completely different,” he said. “In the past, you [played] because you were immersed. You were leveling up your character. You were getting new items. It felt good to be more powerful and do better things.”

“Now I feel like WoW is like play with friends and kill some shit,” he said. “That feeling of immersion and truly having an impact on the world and your character feeling there has kind of nullified.”

“When I played vanilla WoW in 2005, I was 11 years old, and it felt amazing,” he said. “It felt incredible. It felt like I was in my own realm. I was in my own world. Now it doesn’t feel like that. That feeling is gone.

The relevant part of the video starts at 2:00.

It’s a sentiment that others have echoed time and time again. The consensus is that MMORPGs have been streamlined throughout the years.

However, it hasn’t stopped millions of players, including Shroud, from enjoying World of Warcraft: Shadowlands. 

Plus, despite his criticism, he thinks now is the “best time” for new players to start playing the game because the new leveling process is “really cool.”

Entertainment

Viewer who sued Twitch for $25M over “simp culture” denied by judge

Published: 25/Nov/2020 0:45

by Bill Cooney
Pokimane/Twitch/Alinity

Share

Pokimane

Erik Estavillo, the Twitch viewer who sued the platform for $25 million in damages for exposing him to “overly suggestive and sexual content from various female streamers” including Pokimane and Alinity while using the site has had his case denied by a California court.

Back in June of 2020 Estavillo, who has previously sued Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo and Blizzard, filed a lawsuit against Twitch in the Santa Clara Superior Court of California.

According to the lawsuit, Twitch’s “twisted programming net code” combined with OCD and sex addiction made it nearly impossible for him to use Twitch without being exposed to “sexual content.”

Estavillo named a number of female streamers in his complaint, including Pokimane, Alinity, Amouranth, and others, while requesting they be “permanently banned,” however, it doesn’t seem like the court agreed he had a case.

pokimane top views
Twitch: Pokimane
Pokimane and others no longer have to fear being “permanently banned” as Estavillo requested.

In the tentative ruling posted by the court, the judge said the main problem with Estavillo’s case was the evidence he brought forward wasn’t enough to support the claims in his lawsuit.

“The “exhibits” submitted by Plaintiff [Estavillo] with his opposition do not identify, much less support, any claims under California law,” the ruling reads.

Basically, after the lawsuit was filed lawyers representing Twitch made a motion with the court to dismiss it, and the court did “with prejudice.” That means this saga seems to be over, once and for all, and can’t be brought back to court.

Alinity lies in her bed
Instagram/Alinity
A lot of people questioned how far Estavillo would get with his case by blaming some of the biggest female Twitch streamers.

Despite this, the self-described Twitch addict has said he plans on appealing this ruling to the 6th District Court of Appeals, but whether or not things will fare any differently for him there remains to be seen.

Estavillo, who was following 786 female streamers and 0 male streamers at the time of the complaint back in June, said he wanted $25 million from Twitch, along with having all of the female streamers he had mentioned “permanently banned.” With the court’s decision though, that happening now seems slimmer than ever.