WoW’s new Delves activity continues to cause chaos in The War Within

Overall, World of Warcraft: The War Within has made a great start to life out in the wild. Unfortunately, one of the expansion’s headline activities has caused consternation among the player base, as Blizzard struggles to balance the difficulty.

Delves are a big part of The War Within. They task players with venturing underground and taking on new foes for gear and other rewards (accompanied by Brann Bronzebeard). It offers a new way to play the game, either solo or in a group.

While the concept is undoubtedly sound, the execution has left something to be desired, as players reported that wild difficulty spikes ruined their experience. Much of the issue relates to how many people enter the activity and which roles they play within.

In a post on Twitter/X, one player shared their breakdown of the numbers after extensive testing. This proved that there were major issues with how everything was scaled in Delves, with solo Tanks having a much more difficult time than their DPS counterparts.

In response to this on the official forums, a blue post confirmed that fixes were on the way on September 13.

Unfortunately, that only seemed to worsen the issues, as experienced players confirmed that they were struggling to finish the activity on even middling difficulties. This led to a further post declaring the issue a top priority and promising more changes.

There were additional complaints about the overall function of Brann within Delves as well. His presence is particularly crucial for solo players who may need a healer or aggro sponge, but many reported difficulties with his positioning and decision-making.

It’s still too early to tell if things have improved, and the developer has yet to confirm whether any more hotfixes have been rolled out. With Delves proving to be one of several issues with the expansion, the community’s frustrations are growing, shifting the overall positive feeling around The War Within until this is resolved.