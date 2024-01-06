One Mythic WoW dungeon is destroying groups in Season 3

The Mythic dungeon rotation in World of Warcraft is always a bit of a mixed bag, but one dungeon is proving to be a group killer in the third season of Dragonflight.

It’s inevitable that some dungeons are more difficult than others in a Mythic+ format. Additionally, some affixes have far more of an effect on some dungeons, creating an environment where each season of the game has one or two runs that players are desperate to avoid.

In previous seasons, outliers like Neltharus and Ruby Life Pools have proved to be the final resting place of many an intrepid group. Though Throne of the Tides has been a tough ask this time around, it’s not the most challenging offering in the current dungeon rotation.

In fact, new data has suggested that players are succumbing to an entirely different offering.

Dawn of the Infinite is killing WoW players in Mythic+ dungeons

As first reported by Dot Esports, data gleaned from Best Keystone has shown that Dawn of the Infinite: Murozond’s Rise is the dungeon run that’s massively putting players to the test.

Dawn of the Infinite was originally released as an eight-boss megadungeon in Patch 10.1.5 of Dragonflight. The final four bosses have been included as part of Season Three’s Mythic dungeon rotation under the moniker of Murozond’s Rise.

According to the data available, the affixes have made a significant different to the completion rate for players. Fortified, Volcano and Spiteful were particularly brutal with only 51.7% of players completing their run in time (though it is important to note that this was early in the season when characters would have less powerful gear.)

Even during the current week’s affixes of Tyrannical, Volcanic and Sanguine, only 73.2% of players are finishing in time. Though this is an improvement, it is still the lowest of all the dungeons in the rotation and comfortably less than the other half of Dawn of the Infinite in Galakrond’s Fall.

WoW players will likely be keen to avoid Murozond’s Rise as much as possible when farming for gear, with Throne of the Tides a distant second in the difficulty charts. With Season 4 not set to start until the Spring, there is still plenty of time to contend with and master the trickiest dungeons.

