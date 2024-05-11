Mythic N’zoth and G’huun join Jaina as soloable WoW raid bosses in latest changes

World of Warcraft is barreling towards the release of The War Within expansion later this year and players are approaching a new level of power. As part of Season 4 changes, many Battle for Azeroth raid encounters have now become possible to farm solo.

As we reported earlier this week, the Jaina Proudmoore encounter from the Battle of Dazar’alor raid has been made much easier to solo than in previous versions of the game. Previously, the only way to win was to burn through the boss in the first phase, as the second phase required six players to complete.

The Dark Heart content update has changed the second phase of that encounter, so that it now no longer freezes players, despite the debuff appearing to stack, meaning players have plenty of time to kill the boss with no wipe mechanic.

According to Wowhead, solo farming is now also a reality for Mythic N’Zoth and G’huun, with many of the previously tricky mechanics no longer an issue. The first change came earlier this week, when it became clear that players no longer went insane while fighting N’zoth while without Ashjra’kamas, Shroud of Resolve.

Players can now enter Mindgates freely to kill Psychus, and there is no mind control at 0 energy. Gift of N’zoth still occurs, but players return to 30 sanity after it is over.

When it comes to G’huun, the major obstacle for solo farmers was the orb mechanic. Originally, this required players to dunk two orbs within three seconds of each other. This was an impossibility for lone players, but the timing requirement has now been removed. Two orbs still need to be dunked, but it doesn’t matter how far apart this happens.

This will undoubtedly be welcome news for mount and transmog hunters. The Ny’Alotha Allseer is available from the N’zoth encounter, and the Glacial Tidestorm mount remains a 1% drop from Jaina.