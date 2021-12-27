Asmongold defends kicking players from WoW raids: “It isn’t toxic”

Asmongold defended the act of kicking players from World of Warcraft raids when they do something wrong, claiming “it isn’t toxic” considering they’re “wasting everybody’s time.”

Asmongold would be the first person to admit he likes to rule World of Warcraft raids with an iron fist.

In fact, he even said he refuses to raid with random players anymore because he gets mad when things aren’t done right.

He opened up about it more during his stream on December 26. Not only did he admit that he has no qualms about kicking people from raids if they’re doing something wrong, but he also explained why he doesn’t think it’s toxic.

“This is the way I deal with things in World of Warcraft now,” said Asmon. “If somebody is doing something wrong, I just kick them out. That’s it. I don’t talk to them. I don’t negotiate with them.

“If you’re not here to play the game the right way, you’re kicked out. I’m not going to try to explain it to you. You’re just wasting everybody’s time. I’m not going to discuss this with you. I’ll get somebody new.”

This prompted some fans to describe his behavior as toxic. Asmongold responded by saying: “I don’t think that’s toxic at all. What’s toxic is coming into the group and wasting seven or twenty other people’s time.”

Asmongold has played World of Warcraft for thousands of hours. According to Twitch Tracker, more than 6,000 of those hours have taken place on stream.

As a result, he likes to get things done as quickly and efficiently as possible – even if it means kicking someone from his group.