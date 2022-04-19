How to sign up for WoW Dragonflight expansion beta test

Along with the big announcement of WoW: Dragonflight, devs also revealed players can now sign up for a chance to beta test the new expansion. Here’s how you can get in on the action.

Blizzard devs revealed the brand-new Dragonflight expansion for World of Warcraft on April 19. Besides filling us in on what’s to come, they also informed us that beta testing would be starting soon.

On top of that, they invited WoW players to sign up for a chance to help test things out as well. Here’s how you can throw your name into the hat (or helm) for a chance to participate and try things out early.

How to sign up for the WoW Dragonflight expansion beta

If you’ve been playing WoW (or any Blizzard game) for awhile, the process to sign up for the Dragonflight beta test will definitely seem familiar.

All you need to do is opt-in with your Blizzard account on the official Dragonflight Blizzard page right here. Simply sign-in with a Blizzard account that has an active WoW subscription, and you’ll be in the running to test the new expansion out.

Unfortunately, opting-in doesn’t guarantee you a spot in the beta test. However, if you’ve participated in other betas, the PTR, or played WoW for a good amount of time, your chances of getting in aren’t that bad.

There are a ton of new features that will be coming to Dragonflight including: professions, a new Dragon class and race, skill tree changes, the Dragon Isles, and much, much more.

All of this new content means Blizzard will (hopefully) need plenty of beta testers to help them out. So, if you can’t wait to get into the next WoW expansion, be sure to sign up ASAP.