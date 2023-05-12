Women’s Valorant pro promoted to VCL team after Game Changers success

Rebels Gaming has called up one of its Game Changers players to its main Valorant team that competes in the Spanish Valorant Challengers League, Spain Rising.

On Rebels Velvet, the organization’s Game Changers roster, Paula ‘devilasxa’ Martíne played Initiator and helped the team qualify for the first EMEA GC event of the year. In the group stage, Rebels Velvet finished 4-3, defeating FOKUS Sakura, UNtapped, NAVI Celestials and Alliance Coven, and barely missed out on qualifying for the playoffs.

The Spanish player finished the group stage ranked in the top 10 for assists per round as she helped her team initiate fights around the map. The organization she’s signed with has taken notice of her prowess and given her a promotion.

Rebels Gaming has announced on May 12 that the organization is calling up devilasxa to its main Valorant Challengers League roster.

devilasxa goes from Game Changers to main Valorant roster

In a video for the Riot Games broadcast, devilasxa talked about the ideal path for women breaking into the main Valorant circuit.

“I think the ideal women’s Valorant path is the emergence of mixed teams and also the introduction of women in men’s teams to be able to improve and keep competing,” she said. The Spanish player will not get to jump right into VCL competition, however, as the second split has ended.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Rebels Gaming finished in ninth place with only two wins to its name in the second split despite having a much better showing in the first split of the league, placing third and qualifying for the playoff stage.

Rebels Gaming seems to be changing its roster ahead of the Ascension tournament and the 2024 season. While Rebels does have a decent amount of points toward qualifying for Ascension, other teams in the Spanish league have a healthy lead over them. The points cut off for Ascension has yet to be revealed by Riot Games.

Fans of Rebels and the Game Changers circuit will be able to see devilasxa enter the server with the rest of the VCT team when the squad enters into a third-party competition or the next installment of VCL Spain Rising.