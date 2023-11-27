EDG star will miss Valorant Game Changers Championship

EDward Gaming star Valorant Game Changers player ‘Lizhi’ will not be in attendance at the Game Changers Championship due to health issues.

The 2023 Game Changers Championship is set to start on November 28, 2023, as eight teams from around the world compete in the second edition of the tournament. The teams include big names like Team Liquid, Evil Geniuses, 2022 champions G2 Gozen and Chao Hui EDG.

The tournament is set in Brazil and will feature a double-elimination bracket and crown a winner on December 3, 2023. The prize pool for the event is $500,000 and the players will be competing out of the CBLOL Arena, where the Brazilian League of Legends league is hosted.

To make the tournament, each team had to fight through a gauntlet of regional teams to qualify. Chao Hui EDG, which is one of the newer teams at the tournament, battled through the East Asia qualifying tournament. The Chinese side defeated ZETA DIVISION GC and Chosen Clique GC in the qualifying bracket.

EDG without superstar at Game Changers Championship

While it was a team effort, the squad did have the help of its star Duelist Lizhi who was top three statistically over the course of the event in VLR rating, Average Combat Score, and Average Damage per Round. However, at the Game Changers Championship, EDG will have to navigate the event without their superstar player.

The player said in a recent live stream that her current health status is keeping her from traveling and competing at the Brazilian tournament, according to valo2asia. Lizhi explained that she does want to compete, but that she can barely go outside at the moment, much less travel on an airplane.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games Lizhi was in Tokyo for Masters Tokyo and competed in the show match ahead of the Grand Final.

“Right now, even a slight change in the air, even a little bit of cold, can seriously affect me. I feel like just a few days ago when the air suddenly got colder, I almost felt like I was [at my limit],” Lizhi said according to valo2asia.

EDG will play with ‘Blue’ instead in the Duelist role at the tournament. The development will be a big blow for the team as the Chinese side looked like a fierce competitor heading into the championship.

The team will immediately be tested as their first opponent is Shopify Rebellion, who is considered one of the top squads at the event.