Shopify Rebellion drops Valorant Game Changers roster after missing World Championship

Shopify Rebellion head Dario ‘TLO’ Wünsch has announced that the esports organization is dropping its Valorant Game Changes roster after it struggled to compete and develop a cohesive team culture.

Shopify Rebellion has dropped its entire Valorant Game Changers roster. The organization announced that every player on the team has been allowed to explore other options for the future.

The news comes over a month after the team failed to qualify for the Game Changers Championship. The squad did not earn enough points toward the event, and they also failed to win the third North American GC event, which would have qualified them for the tournament.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Shopify Rebellion placed second at the Championship in 2022, defeating NA powerhouse Cloud9 and Brazilian challengers Team Liquid to play in the final. G2 Esports ultimately took home the Championship trophy.

Shopify Rebellion release all of its Valorant Game Changers players

The organization has failed to reach similar competitive heights this year, and also experienced some culture issues as well, according to their announcement.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“The truth is we struggled this year, not only in not meeting our goal of qualifying for the Championship but also in creating a team culture that we want to build our program around. We brought in new and familiar faces along with way trying to patch holes but we fell short of our ambitions,” TLO said.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Since their Grand Final appearance in Berlin last year, Shopify has shuffled around its roster a few times throughout 2023. Across the season, Shopify has placed second, fourth, and third across all three NA Game Changers events.

The organization specified that it isn’t leaving the Game Changers circuit, and will be rebuilding its program for next year.

“Out intention remains to compete and we will update you as soon as we can,” TLO said.