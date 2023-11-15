Version1 Valorant roster moves to Shopify Rebellion ahead of Game Changers Championship

Version1 has announced that it has parted ways with its Valorant Game Changers roster, as the team will play under the Shopify Rebellion brand for the Championship tournament.

The Version1 Game Changers roster is now under the Shopify Rebellion brand, the organizations announced on November 15. The roster is arguably the best team in North America as it won the Game Changers Series one and two tournaments with ease and placed second at the third event.

Thanks to their consistent top placements, V1 earned the right to play at the Game Changers Championship in São Paulo, Brazil.

Shopify Rebellion dropped their previous roster on October 26 after failing to qualify for the Championship and said they planned to overhaul the division in the future.

The roster was Version1’s only team in Valorant as the organization pulled out of the main VCT circuit after failing to make the Riot Games’ partnered league. The Game Changers roster was overhauled in January 2023 to add veterans Melanie ‘meL’ Capone and Alexis ‘alexis’ Guarrasi from Cloud9 alongside young upstarts Ava ‘florescent’ Eugene and Nicole ‘Noia’ Tierce.

Shopify signs Version1 squad for Valorant Game Changers Championship

The move also comes as reports of Version1 merging with G2 Esports have come out. G2 already has a World Championship-winning Game Changers roster and would have likely stuck with their own roster instead of absorbing the Version1 team into their existing brand.

The team will debut under its new organization at the Game Changers Championship when the tournament kicks off on November 28. The event features eight teams from around the world including North America, EMEA, Brazil, Latin America, China, and APAC.

Expectations around the team should remain the same despite the new branding as meL and Alexis will look to improve on last year’s results after falling short with Cloud9 at the tournament.