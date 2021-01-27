Logo
Why Valorant’s future hinges on China success

Published: 27/Jan/2021 7:29

by Andrew Amos
Riot Games / Pixabay

When you look at an esport, China is the big market to tap into. It’s what’s breathed a lot of success into League of Legends, PUBG, and most recently, a resurgence in Overwatch. Now, Valorant has to crack into it if it wants to not just survive, but thrive in the world of esports.

Riot surprised players by releasing Valorant to the world on June 2 worldwide, just months after revealing the game and a two-month beta period. However, ‘worldwide’ wasn’t quite true. The game never launched in China.

To this day, Valorant still isn’t freely available in China. Riot has lodged trademarks for the game, but nothing has come of it just yet. There’s no planned release date.

That hasn’t stopped players from picking it up though, and organizations are flocking to Riot’s next big title after League of Legends exploded in the region during the 2010s.

This is important. In fact, it could make or break Valorant. Without China’s player base, Valorant may not be able to survive as long as players would hope. However, with China, it could become the next global phenomenon in gaming.

Valorant in China is growing despite no official support

It’s hard to exactly gauge how successful Valorant is in China. No official launch means Tencent isn’t really going to be tracking the numbers yet. Plus, Riot hasn’t run any official tournaments yet ⁠— they’re not a part of the Valorant Champions Tour.

However, there’s still plenty happening in terms of esports that you may have missed. Big name organizations like Edward Gaming, Suning, and Royal Never Give Up have picked up the title. Even Chinese social media site Weibo has a team. While the prize money isn’t there yet, nor any pathway out of the region, that’s only a handful of dozens of teams vying for a top spot.

Most of these pros have to come from somewhere too, and they’re poaching from some of the biggest games in the region. CrossFire, Overwatch, PUBG, and even CS:GO players have made the jump to Valorant ⁠— albeit not as quickly as some Western players did.

There’s tournaments run by Huya and Douyu, two massive streaming platforms. Chinese teams often play against Korean and Japanese talents like Vision Strikers and JUPITER. While they’re not as good as Koreans right now, one only has to look at League of Legends to see how quickly Chinese talent took over once it got going.

There was a big contention on whether the game will perform in China. However, from the outside looking in, as the prize pools get into the tens of thousands and more orgs start showing interest, it’s definitely got the esports side down pat. It’s just a matter of if casual players jump across. That’ll be the money maker.

Crossfire header
Smilegate
Valorant has more threats in the Chinese market between CrossFire (pictured), PUBG, and more.

Is Valorant the “CrossFire” killer in China?

The one question that now looms over Valorant, above all else, is a parallel to one drawn in the West: can Valorant topple CrossFire as the region’s premier FPS? CrossFire is ostensibly CS:GO, and while it’s definitely not as glamorous, as far as games go, it’s huge.

CrossFire has a reported 1 billion players as of February 2020, and a peak of over 8 million concurrents. In comparison, League of Legends’ peak player count is 8 million concurrent. The peak in China is 100 million daily players in Honor of Kings (aka Arena of Valor, a mobile MOBA).

You can read into the numbers as you will, but CrossFire has spawned TV spinoffs and film adaptations, and it being a “cultural phenomenon” is too small a term to describe its impact.

There’s also the PUBG question ⁠— the battle royale’s mobile presence goes a long way in capturing gamers in a region where mobile gaming is king.

It goes to show how big a mountain Valorant has to climb. However, there is hope yet. The game isn’t out yet, and there’s already some competitive appeal. Riot being Riot, and Tencent being Tencent, there’s a chance Valorant gets traction.

Will it make or break the esport? Potentially, with a huge launch in China, Valorant becomes the CS:GO killer in the West.

Regardless, the more of the Chinese market Riot can tap into, the better. If it’s successful, they might have an iron grip on esports for the years to come.

FIFA

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 18 live: release time, leaks, predictions

Published: 27/Jan/2021 7:10

by Isaac McIntyre
Eden Hazard celebrates in FIFA 21 Team of the Week TOTW 18.
EA SPORTS

The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 18, is now on its way in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the next in-form team of 2021, including any EA SPORTS leaks, the promo’s release time, and more.

Each FIFA release, there’s an interesting Team of the Week ⁠— one that finds itself squeezed right in the middle of the Team of the Year celebrations. This year, it’s TOTW 18.

While many of the year’s top stars have already been included in a stunning TOTY lineup, which includes top-class picks like Ronaldo, De Bruyne, and Mbappe, the year’s 18th in-form squad certainly won’t disappoint either;  Eden Hazard, Joao Felix, Karim Benzema, and Frenkie De Jong could all be in for a shout.

On top of that, we could see Burnley’s Nick Pope slotted in for his titanic efforts at Anfield. He helped end Liverpool’s 68-match unbeaten streak at home with a heroic clean sheet and a MOTM performance.

Mauro Icardi and Borna Barišić may also be included.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week FIFA 21 promo so far, including when the Team of the Week lineup will drop and Dexerto’s weekly predictions.

Mauro Icardi netted once and set up a second against Montpellier.
EA SPORTS
Mauro Icardi netted once and set up a second against Montpellier last Friday.

Team of the Week 18 start time

On Jan. 27, FIFA publishers EA will release the fifteenth batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 18 promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 18 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 18 leaks

So far, EA SPORTS hasn’t let any early Team of the Week 18 cards slip ⁠— the last time they accidentally pushed out upgrades early was TOTW 7, and more recently 10. The last two months have been fairly sparse in that regard, but this could be the week they do it again.

If any leaks drop ahead of the official TOTW 18 reveal, we’ll keep you updated.

FIFA 21 cover star João Félix could get his second in-form card of the year in TOTW 18.
EA SPORTS
FIFA 21 cover star João Félix could get his second in-form card of the year in TOTW 18.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 18 predictions

While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 18 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our tips.

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

  • Nick Pope – Burnley
  • Jiří Pavlenka – Werder Bremen
  • Youcef Atal – Nice
  • Borna Barišić – Rangers
  • Nico Elvedi – Borussia Monchengladbach
  • Marcelo – Lyon
  • Moussa Niakhaté – Mainz
  • Cristian Romero – Atalanta
  • Petros – Al Nassr
  • Arthur – Juventus
  • Frenkie De Jong – Barcelona
  • Sergio Canales – Real Betis
  • Filip Kostic – Frankfurt
  • Eden Hazard – Real Madrid
  • Lorenzo Pellegrini – Roma
  • Bernard Mensah – Besiktas
  • Joao Felix – Atletico Madrid
  • Mauro Icardi – PSG
  • Mattia Zaccagni – Hellas Verona
  • Karim Benzema – Real Madrid
  • Andrej Kramaric – Hoffenheim
  • Myron Boadu – AZ Alkmaar
  • Reza Ghoochannejhad – PEC Zwolle
Eden Hazard would get an 89-rated card if he gets picked for TOTW 18.
EA SPORTS
Eden Hazard will get an 89-rated card if he gets picked for TOTW 18.

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 18.

Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!