Why Envy Did A Deal With The Devil

Team Envy is looking like a force to be reckoned with heading into Valorant Masters Berlin and with Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker on top form, will the VCT competition be able to handle the entry fragger’s aggressive play style?

Ever since they picked up yay from the imploding Andbox roster, Team Envy has been contesting with the very best teams in NA.

Despite just missing out on the Challengers finals to 100 Thieves and Sentinels, the talented roster took both teams to a close series, proving they’re ready for Masters.

The question is, can yay and the rest of the Envy squad make an impact on the international stage and dominate the competition in Berlin?

Advertisement

Discover more: The stats that prove Sentinels are still the best!