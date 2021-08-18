How Envy’s DEVIL Dominated VCT Challengers Playoffs

Despite not making the grand finals at VCT Challengers Playoffs, there’s a lot of hype around Envy heading into VCT Masters Berlin after a dominant set of performances from Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker.

With 100 Thieves, Sentinels, and Envy all heading to Berlin for VCT Masters, it’s easy to focus on the two teams that made it to NA’s grand final. However, after taking both the other NA’s representatives to close series in playoffs, Envy has proved they’re a force to be reckoned with.

But how did Envy go from the top-tier gatekeepers to being serious contenders for the NA VALORANT crown?

