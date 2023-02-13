VCT LOCK//IN watch party guide: tarik, Disguised Toast & more streams

VCT LOCK//IN Brazil is underway, and there are many options for fans to watch their favorite teams in action. Check out the full list of watch party streams here.

Riot Games is bringing watch parties back for VCT LOCK//IN, giving Valorant fans many different options to watch the tournament.

Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang, who now owns his own Valorant team, Tarik ‘tarik’ Celik and KOI owner Ibai Llanos are among the most popular streamers and content creators who will be hosting watch parties throughout the event, which will run until March 4.

VCT LOCK//IN Brazil is the biggest international LAN in Valorant history, featuring 32 teams — the 30 partner teams and two Chinese representatives. The tournament will be played in a single-elimination format and will offer the first chance to see some of the new rosters in action.

Riot Games has faced backlash for leaving a number of streamers out of the watch party list for VCT LOCK//IN. In response, Leo Faria, Riot Games’ Global Head of Esports, promised that more creators would be invited to co-stream the tournament.

Below you can find the full list of watch party streams for the event. More creators will be added to the list as they are announced.

VCT LOCK//IN watch party list