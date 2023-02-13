EsportsValorant

VCT LOCK//IN watch party guide: tarik, Disguised Toast & more streams

VCT LOCKIN
Riot Games

VCT LOCK//IN Brazil is underway, and there are many options for fans to watch their favorite teams in action. Check out the full list of watch party streams here.

Riot Games is bringing watch parties back for VCT LOCK//IN, giving Valorant fans many different options to watch the tournament.

Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang, who now owns his own Valorant team, Tarik ‘tarik’ Celik and KOI owner Ibai Llanos are among the most popular streamers and content creators who will be hosting watch parties throughout the event, which will run until March 4.

VCT LOCK//IN Brazil is the biggest international LAN in Valorant history, featuring 32 teams — the 30 partner teams and two Chinese representatives. The tournament will be played in a single-elimination format and will offer the first chance to see some of the new rosters in action.

Riot Games has faced backlash for leaving a number of streamers out of the watch party list for VCT LOCK//IN. In response, Leo Faria, Riot Games’ Global Head of Esports, promised that more creators would be invited to co-stream the tournament.

Below you can find the full list of watch party streams for the event. More creators will be added to the list as they are announced.

VCT LOCK//IN watch party list

StreamerPlatform
1DrakoNzTwitch
AdeTwitch
adriivonbTwitch
akaChubbyNinjaTwitch
AltiVLRYouTube
AndaluchinoTwitch
AsSenTwitch
AsteriskkYouTube
blackelespanolitoTwitch
blue_mxTwitch
blyyyplaysTwitch
bobyssTwitch
BommanFacebook
BoffeGPYouTube
BOOMBURAPATwitch
bstrddTwitch
BuddhaTwitch
cantzerTwitch
CoreanoTwitch
crazyfacetwTwitch
crazyguyfpsYouTube
CrunchyCupcakeTwitch
DamysusTwitch
Danny JonesTwitch
Della3TVTwitch
Disguised ToastTwitch
DryanaTwitch
EduCozTwitch
EeyoreYouTube
emelejtTwitch
Fahmoy KORNETYouTube
FaminaMeowTwitch
FilipaFizzTwitch
FizzyxDDDTwitch
Flufee02Twitch
FrostMistyYouTube
FrtttTwitch
GiansanityFacebook
HarmiiTwitch
HitboxkingTwitch
HorcusTwitch
hydr0linkkTwitch
IbaiTwitch
iconicTwitch
IreneFieldsTwitch
iSiraVALTwitch
ItsLombaTwitch
JJack_148Twitch
JJAZ420Twitch
k0mpaTwitch
KantTwitch
karagiiTwitch
KhaledAlmasryTwitch
KMoMoFacebook
KRÜ EsportsTwitch
KssarPlayzTwitch
KyedaeTwitch
Lamy_LiveTwitch
Lari BasgalTwitch
LeviathanTwitch
loud_coringaTwitch
LotharTwitch
maggiekarpTwitch
mchTwitch
Meidy SafiraFacebook
MerylsTwitch
mittiiiYouTube
MiitsuhaTVTwitch
MugiTwitch
NagarettoYouTube
NarpimFacebook
NieDaRadekTwitch
NihachuTwitch
NuuhTwitch
Nuvia_OuOTwitch
OlczaOlciaTwitch
OtsukaXDTwitch
Paula NobreTwitch
PavaTwitch
plyplyppTwitch
POW3RYouTube
QuarterJadeTwitch
rAxTwitch
Razzie BinxFacebook
rociodtaTwitch
sangtraanYouTube
ShelbyTwitch
SliggyTwitch
SuperBusS_Twitch
tarikTwitch
tashbunnyTwitch
Tck10Twitch
ThisisnotsaraTwitch
TheMentalCraftTwitch
ThinkingMansValoTwitch
tteuwTwitch
TunaVALOTwitch
uvc_ggTwitch
VelaTwitch
Vita CelestineYouTube
viperdemonTwitch
vickypalamiTwitch
wasemaTwitch
WPATKATwitch
wtcNTwitch
XirenaaTwitch
yaotziNTwitch
ZeschtTwitch
ZlatarTVTwitch

