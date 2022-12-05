VCT LOCK/IN to feature massive crowd on all game days

Based in Indiana, Declan McLaughlin is an esports reporter for Dexerto Esports covering Valorant, LoL and anything else that pops up. Previously an editor and reporter at Upcomer, Declan is often found reading investigative stories or at the bottom of a multiplayer leaderboard. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Indiana University You can contact him at declan.mclaughlin@dexerto.com.

Riot Games has revealed more details about the Valorant Champions Tour kickoff tournament, VCT LOCK/IN, including that the event will be held at the 10,000-seat São Paulo arena, Ginásio do Ibirapuera.

The VCT kickoff event now has a name and detail around tickets and schedule, according to an announcement by Riot Games. The tournament, now called VCT LOCK/IN, will have general admission tickets go on sale on December 13 and will feature a live audience for the entire event. Tickets can be bought through Ticket360 and fans can only purchase four tickets per match day. Prices for tickets are currently listed by Riot as $17 for weekday matches, $20 for weekends and finals, and up to $28 for lower bowl seats during the grand final.

The event starts with matches on February 13 and will conclude with the grand final on March 4. The tournament will have at least one match for fans to watch every day between the start and ends dates, according to the current schedule.

The kickoff event for the 2023 Valorant season will see all 30 partnered teams come together for the biggest tournament Riot Games has ever produced. All 30 teams will travel from their prospective regions to show off their new rosters.

Riot Games picked 10 teams across three leagues to partner with for the top tier of its Valorant competition in the Americas, EMEA and APAC. The VCT LOCK/IN event will give those teams a chance to shine on the international stage while their organization puts together housing and infrastructure in their league’s home city for the next split of competition.

The winner of the event will also earn their regional league an extra slot at VCT Masters, which will take place in June 2023 after a split of competition in the summer.