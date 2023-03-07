VCT LOCK//IN teams earned over $10 million from Valorant skin bundle

The 32 Valorant teams that attended VCT LOCK//IN have collectively made over $10 million from the sale of the event’s skin bundle, Riot has announced.

The VCT LOCK//IN capsule became available in the Valorant shop on February 8 and included four variants of the Misericórdia knife (one for each of the VCT international leagues and one for the Valorant Champions Tour), as well as LOCK//IN-themed cards.

With teams entitled to half of the proceeds from the bundle, it means that the collection has generated over $20 million in total revenue.

Last year, Riot Games announced a few days before the end of Valorant Champions 2022 that the tournament’s collection had raised over $16 million for the participating teams. This was a significant increase from the previous year’s Champions bundle, which had reportedly generated $9.36 million for the teams.

Article continues after ad

Valorant players have only a few more hours to purchase the LOCK//IN bundle, which will disappear from the store on March 7 at 2 pm PT.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Fnatic came out on top of VCT LOCK//IN after beating LOUD in the grand final. The best-of-five series’ peak viewership of 1,443,103 people was the second-highest in Valorant history, only behind the Valorant Champions 2022’s peak of 1,505,804 people.