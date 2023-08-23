Valorant Champions 2023 bundle has generated $20 million for teams

The 16 teams attending Valorant Champions 2023 have collectively made over $20 million from the sale of the Champions bundle, Riot has announced.

The 2023 Champions Bundle has been met with positive comments by the Valorant community since it hit the store on August 4. It is priced at 6,265 VP, which is approximately $60 USD, and comes with two skins, both with unique effects, and three items.

According to Riot Games, sales of the bundle have already generated $20 million for the 16 participating teams, who are entitled to half of the proceeds. Each team has made $1.25 million in revenue — which is more than the tournament’s first prize of $1 million.

With a week to go before the bundle leaves the store, this is already a record figure for a Champions skin bundle. In 2022, the participating teams collectively earned over $16 million, a 70 percent increase from the previous year’s reported figure of $9.36 million.

Valorant Champions 2023 is moving to the Kia Forum for its final three days of competition, with only Paper Rex, Evil Geniuses, Fnatic, and LOUD remaining in contention for the trophy.

The Champions bundle remains an important revenue source for Valorant teams as the industry goes through what has been described as the “esports winter”. The bundle is available for purchase until August 29, so the final revenue figure could be even higher.

