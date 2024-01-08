VCT EMEA Kickoff: Stream, teams and more

The 2024 Valorant esports season will start with a kickoff tournament in all four international leagues with the top two teams from each qualifying for the first international event of the year, Masters Madrid. Here is all the info we know so far about the VCT EMEA Kickoff tournament.

The 2023 season ended with a bang as Evil Geniuses took home the Valorant Champions trophy after Fnatic dominated the first part of the year winning VCT LOCK//IN and Masters Tokyo. Riot Games has made some big changes since the 2023 circuit ended, adding in VCT China and tweaking the international leagues’ schedules slightly.

Instead of having a kickoff tournament featuring every team in the VCT league ecosystem, each VCT league is going to hold its own kickoff tournaments. The top two teams from each 11-team league will then travel to Masters Madrid for the first major tournament of the year.

Hara Amorós / Riot Games The 2023 VCT EMEA trophy.

Below is everything we know so far about the VCT Americas kickoff tournament including where to watch, the teams participating, and the start date.

VCT EMEA Kickoff: Stream

The VCT EMEA Kickoff tournament will be streamed on the league’s Twitch and YouTube. We’ve embedded the Twitch stream below for your convenience.

VCT EMEA Kickoff: Schedule

Riot Games has not announced the schedule, bracket, or format for the VCT EMEA Kickoff tournament. So far, we only know that all 11 teams will be participating and that the action will kick off on February 20.

VCT EMEA Kickoff: Teams

Team rosters are not final as the transfer window is still open, and some teams have yet to announce their full rosters. However, most of these teams have been practicing for months during the off-season and should be locked in for at least this tournament.

This event will also be the first to feature Gentle Mates, who were promoted into the league via the Ascension tournament.