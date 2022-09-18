VCT 2023 partnership teams to be revealed next week

Riot Games is expected to announce the teams which have qualified to join their partnership leagues for the VCT 2023 season next week.

Reminiscent of the Masters Reykjavik finals, LOUD and OpTic are once again giving it their all on stage to be crowned Valorant Champions after a season of competition spanning over seven months and three international events.

However, next season will look a bit different, with the 2023 Valorant Champions Tour set to shake things up by introducing three 10-team partnership leagues held in Los Angeles, Berlin, and Seoul respectively.

Now, after much anticipation, Riot Games is set to announce the 30 teams which have been successful in joining their partnership program sometime next week.

Riot set to announce VCT 2023 teams

It was previously reported that over 150 teams applied to join the Americas franchise league alone. But, only 10 organizations from North America, LATAM, and Brazil will be successful in joining in the first year.

After months of anticipation, Riot is just about ready to reveal which organizations we’ll be seeing compete in the top-flight competition, and join one of the three leagues based in the Americas, EMEA, and Pacific regions.

During the Valorant Champions pre-show, Riot’s President of Esports John Needham spoke on the recently revealed 30-team kick-off tournament set to be held in São Paulo next February. It was then Needham noted that the teams would be announced next week.

“Really it’s just a kick-off of these international leagues that we’ve formed,” he said. “We’re going to announce the teams this next week. Really excited about that.”

With limited spots available in the leagues, it’s clear that some of our favorite organizations won’t be making the cut.

Nonetheless, there’s seemingly not long left to go till we learn how the VCT 2023 season is going to pan out.