Paper Rex to keep Jinggg on Valorant roster for 2024 VCT season

2023 Valorant Champions runners-up Paper Rex have announced that Wang ‘Jinggg’ Jing Jie will be part of their team for the 2024 VCT season.

In a statement posted on X/Twitter, the Singaporean organization confirmed that Jinggg will remain on the Valorant team, now as a backup option.

According to Paper Rex Chief Gaming Officer Harley ‘dsn’ Örwall, the Singaporean star will “play an active role in this off-season”, though it remains unclear which events the team will attend until the end of the year.

“Jing is filled with positive energy, fearless aggression, and continues to personify our identity of WGAMING,” dsn said.

Jinggg has been on Paper Rex’s books since September 2021, playing an important role as the team rose to the top of the Valorant scene in 2022, when it reached its first international final, at VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen.

While at Valorant Champions 2023, where Paper Rex finished runners-up to Evil Geniuses, the team’s head coach, Alexandre ‘alecks’ Sallé, revealed that Jinggg will have to miss the 2024 season to complete his military service. “We would like to send him to the army as soon as possible,” alecks said. “That way, he will leave the army sooner.”

According to the VCT contract database, Jinggg has a contract with Paper Rex until the end of 2024.

Earlier in the off-season, Paper Rex signed Global Esports’ Cahya ‘Monyet’ Nugraha to fill the vacant spot in the starting lineup. The Indonesian is regarded as one of APAC’s most promising players, posting a 1.13 VLR rating in the VCT Pacific league.

