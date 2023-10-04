Mistic returns to the VCT main stage on Team Liquid

Former Fnatic star James “Mistic” Orfila will be joining Team Liquid for the upcoming VCT season according to Alejandro Gomis.

Team Liquid released three players following the team’s lackluster performance at VCT Champions earlier this year. Liquid, despite winning the inaugural EMEA season, were one of the first teams eliminated from Champions.

The decline in performance did not go unnoticed by Liquid. Dom “soulcas” Sulcas and Saif “Sayf” Jibraeel were removed from the starting lineup along with substitute Dmitriy “dimasick” Matvienko in September. So far only Sayf has found a new organization to call home.

With two starting spots now open for the taking, Liquid have reportedly made their first decision by bringing on Mistic.

Mistic gets promoted to Team Liquid despite missing out on Ascension

According to reports from Alejandro Gomis, Mistic has reached a verbal agreement to join Team Liquid in the 2024 VCT season.

Mistic previously played for Fnatic but was removed from the team after Fnatic was accepted into the EMEA franchise. Instead of landing on one of the other nine teams, Mistic was cast out to the tier-two scene.

During the 2023 season Mistic played for Apeks who were close to qualifying for VCT EMEA before losing 3-0 to Gentle Mates.

Mistic had been a critical part of Fnatic’s success throughout 2021 and was with the team for a little over a year. In that time he attended two Masters and Champions tournaments but never lifted a trophy for the organization.

After spending a year proving himself as a player in Ascension, Mistic will be returning to the main stage once again on Liquid. The former EMEA Champions have a lot to prove when the season starts back up again.

As of this writing, though, neither Mistic nor Team Liquid has confirmed or commented on this transaction.