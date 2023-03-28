Vanity signs onto Shopify Rebellion Valorant team amid Cloud9 roster drop

Vanity has signed onto Shopify Rebellion’s Valorant team, playing in the NA Challengers circuit, amid sudden drops from Cloud9’s roster.

Right after VCT LOCK//IN concluded, Cloud9 made an announcement which confused many commentators and players. They have let go of their star pick up from the off season, Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker on March 2. Later on March 10, they dropped their long-time in-game leader Anthony “Vanity” Masapina.

Vanity had been with Cloud9 since August 2021 after moving on from Version1. In the same year, he led Cloud9 to the playoffs of VCT Champions 2021, an incredible run from the NA LCQ.

However, the future was left uncertain for both players as Cloud9 rebuilt their roster, as they were dropped in the middle of the first Split of Challengers, and most other franchised teams had already solidified their roster.

Vanity confirms signing with Shopify Rebellion Valorant team

There hasn’t been much talk about where both players will go after getting dropped, but now we have confirmation that vanity has signed with Shopify Rebellion.

Shopify has let go of their long time IGL Will “dazzLe” Loafman, and has put the IGL duty onto vanity for Split two of Challengers. In addition, Travis “tdawgg” Regan has been signed on as an assistant coach.

The signing comes after a relatively disappointing first Split for Shopify. The team was pegged as favorites going into the Split, however they would go on to finish last in their group, going out 1-4 in matches. And the signing is meant to shake things up for Shopify.

The team wrote in their announcement, “the results so far this year have not yet reached the bar we set for ourselves.” Continuing to say, “there is no singular blame to be placed and we all share accountability for the position we’ve put ourselves in.”

The NA Valorant Challengers Mid-Season Face Off is currently ongoing, which Shopify missed out on. Shopify will take part in the next Split with their updated roster.