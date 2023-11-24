Shopify Rebellion set to import ADC rather than signing open LCS talents

Shopify Rebellion is reportedly set to import an ADC player from CBLOL rather than sign open free-agent LCS talents to their roster.

The LCS 2024 off-season has been filled with twists and turns ever since the end of Worlds. From reports of Cloud9 building a superteam around jojopyun to Evil Geniuses and Golden Guardians exiting the LCS, there’s been plenty to follow already.

Throughout the swirl of news in the LCS, it’s easy to forget Shopify Rebellion, who recently entered the league, still needs to sign a team for the 2024 season.

Article continues after ad

Shopify’s reported debut roster is set to include a mix of ex-Disguised and TSM players, however, their ADC role is not an LCS mainstay, but rather an import you may not have guessed.

Article continues after ad

First reported by Sheep Esports, Shopify is reportedly planning to sign Ji “Bvoy” Yeon-hoon to the roster. Bvoy would be joining a roster of ex-Diguised and TSM players of FakeGod, Bugi, Insanity, Zeyzal, and Tomio.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Bvoy has had a journeyman career in his League outing so far. First starting off in the tier two LCK in 2016, he swapped regions to the second tier of LPL in 2017 to middling results. He signed with JDG in 2019, and came second in LPL Spring, however, left in the same year to compete in the LLa under Furious Gaming.

Article continues after ad

He would go on to bounce around regions and teams, playing in the LEC for Misfits for one Spring split in 2020, only to play in CBLOL for Flamenco Esports to close out the year. From 2021 to early 2022, he would play in the LLA under Estral Esports.

Article continues after ad

Most recently, he was playing for paiN Gaming in CBLOL in which he came second place in both splits, nearly making both MSI and Worlds this year.