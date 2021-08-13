Vanity officially joins Cloud9 Blue Valorant team

With the Valorant season reaching its final stretch, teams are set to make changes to qualify for The VALORANT Champions tournament. Cloud9 Blue has officially signed Anthony ‘vanity’ Malaspina to its Valorant roster.

vanity, known for his Omen, made quite the noise the past few months with Version1 as the team saw a lot of success, both domestically and internationally.

Version1 was one of two teams to represent North America at the Masters Reykjavik tournament. The team finished top 6, taking down some of the world’s best, including Team Liquid, and vanity put together a solid permanence, with a 129.1 ADR and a 197 Combat Score across the tournament.

After Version1 failed to qualify for Masters Berlin, the North American star decided it was time for a change, and Cloud9 jumped at the chance.

Cloud9 Blue finalizes roster with vanity

In a YouTube video posted on his channel, vanity explained that it was his decision to leave Verson1 and join Cloud9. “I was the sole person pushing this,” he said.

He also said that he had to weigh out the pros and the cons. Leaving Version1 meant that vanity is losing his guaranteed spot at the Last Chance Qualifier. However, he said the thought of being able to team up with former teammates was perfect.

He will reunite with Nathan ‘leaf’ Orf and Erick ‘Xeppaa’ Bach, with whom vanity teamed on Chaos while playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. It is unclear who will round out the starting lineup as it has been rumored that Ricky ‘floppy’ Kemery is stepping down from the team, which leaves Son ‘xeta’ Seon-ho, Mitch ‘mitch’ Semago, and Michael ‘poiz’ Possis as the other players on the six-man roster.

C9 Blue failed to reach the NA VCT Stage Three Challengers Playoffs and right now do not have a spot at the VCT Champions Last Chance Qualifier. As of now, the team is set to make its debut in the Nerd Street Gamer’s Summer Championship.