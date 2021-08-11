Valorant’s New Best Teams! VCT Playoffs Preview

VCT Playoffs have finally arrived and with so many talented rosters in contention for the crown, can Sentinels retain their spot as the kings of North America?

In the lead-up to VCT Playoffs, a lot of people would have assumed that Sentinels were set to defeat the NA competition with ease.

However, now we’ve arrived, a strong TSM lineup and an impressive loser’s bracket run from FaZe Clan have suggested that Sentinel’s spot at the top isn’t as secure as we first thought.

Join Curveball’s James ‘BanKs’ Banks, Mitch ‘MitchMan’ McBride, and Danny ‘fRoD’ Montaner as they discuss whether any of the contenders have what it takes to dethrone NA’s reigning champions.

