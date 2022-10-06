Valorant star dapr issues update on Sentinels future

Based in Lisbon, Luís Mira is Dexerto's Esports Editor and he brings more than a decade of experience covering esports and traditional sports to the team. Contact: [email protected]

Dapr is among the highest earning Valorant pro’s, and member of North American team Sentinels.

Sentinels star Michael ‘dapr’ Gulino has shed some light on his future amid the team’s offseason overhaul.

dapr’s Sentinels future has been the subject of speculation since the organization began to clean house after a disappointing year that fell painfully short of expectations.

Sentinels started their rebuilding process by hiring Don ‘SyykoNT’ Muir as their new head coach. The former XSET coach has promised to build “a super team” that will aim to win trophies in 2023.

Colin Young-Wolff / Riot Games dapr has guaranteed that he will remain with Sentinels

On October 5, Sentinels confirmed Zachary ‘zekken’ Patrone as their first signing of the offseason, with Rory ‘dephh’ Jackson expected to be unveiled soon as the new in-game leader, replacing Shahzeb ‘ShahZaM’ Khan. Meanwhile, Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo’s future remains up in the air as he enters the final months of his contract.

This could leave dapr as the only remaining player from the team that won VCT Stage 2 Masters Iceland in 2021. Urged by a fan to stay with Sentinels for next year, the 23-year-old provided an update on his future. “I’m not leaving,” dapr nonchalantly said on his stream.

dapr has been on Sentinels’ books since June 2020, when he finalized the organization’s first Valorant team. Two of the players in that lineup, Jared ‘zombs’ Gitlin and Hunter ‘SicK’ Mims, are inactive on Sentinels’ bench, with the latter currently on extended leave after struggling with mental health issues.

Sentinels will compete in the VCT 2023 Kickoff Tournament, which will take place in São Paulo, Brazil. The three-week event will feature the 30 teams with which Riot Games has partnered for the leagues in Europe, the Americas, and Asia.

