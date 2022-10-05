Sentinels will build a Valorant “super team,” promises new head coach

Based in Lisbon, Luís Mira is Dexerto's Esports Editor and he brings more than a decade of experience covering esports and traditional sports to the team. Contact: [email protected]

Sentinels head coach Don ‘SyykoNT’ Muir has high expectations for the Valorant team that he’s assembling. “We’re going for the wins,” he said.

SyykoNT has been tasked with retooling Sentinels’ Valorant squad and taking it back to the heights of 2021 after a frustrating year in which the team dropped down the ranks in North America and could not qualify for a single international LAN.

During his time coaching XSET, SyykoNT guided the team to VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen and Valorant Champions. Sentinels’ fans are excited to see what the team will become under the new head coach, who is reportedly looking to reunite with two of his former players, Rory ‘Dephh’ Jackson and Zachary ‘zekken’ Patrone.

In his first interview since joining Sentinels, conducted by the organization’s content creator Tarik ‘tarik’ Celik, SyykoNT made it clear that the team will be aiming high in 2023.

“We’re going to assemble a super team,” he said. “We’re going for the wins. We’re not [just] building a team that is going to be good next year. We’re building a team that is going to win.”

SyykoNT, who will be assisted by former Ghost Gaming coach Adam ‘kaplan’ Kaplan, said that he was moved by the support that Sentinels’ fans have shown him since the announcement of his hiring.

“It’s an honor to come into the Sentinels family,” he said. “It’s been a couple of hours since this all became public and I’m already getting drowned in love from these fans. The Sentinels fans are something else. They are built differently, and I’m excited to make these guys proud.”

Sentinels’ new Valorant squad will compete in the VCT Kickoff tournament in February alongside the other 29 partnered teams from the Americas, EMEA, and Asia regions. The event will be held in São Paulo, Brazil.