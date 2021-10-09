Popular Valorant “skin level” request reportedly arriving in upcoming update

Accidentally upgraded your Prime Karambit in Valorant and want to turn it back? Maybe you’re not a big fan of the flashy Elderflame animations? You will soon be able to choose which “skin level” you have equipped, according to a leak ahead of Valorant patch 3.08.

When you upgrade a skin in Valorant, it’s changed for good. You can get some flashy new effects ⁠— whether that be visuals or sound ⁠— and some neat animations.

However, for some players, the upgrades are actually detrimental. Sometimes you upgrade a skin and prefer the feel of it before the changes. There’s no way of telling before you do the upgrade, and there’s no way of refunding the Radianite afterwards.

That’s set to change, according to Valorant dataminer ValorLeaks, in patch 3.08.

In an October 8 tweet, they claimed “you will be able to selecty which skin level you would like to equip” as the next update. Variants are only equipped with the fully upgraded weapon.”

It comes after community complaints about the Prime Karambit specifically. Upgrading the knife got rid of the default spin animation, which was a hit with players. Riot promised a solution would be coming by the end of 2021, and this seems to be it.

The option will allow players to ‘downgrade’ their skins so they can use specific animations and get the look they prefer. However, you will not be able to equip the skin variants, which alter the color, without all the animation upgrades.

With Patch 3.08 you will be able to select which skin level you would like to equip. Variants are only equipped with the fully upgraded weapon. | #VALORANT — Mike – Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) October 8, 2021

While downgrading your skin won’t necessarily refund your Radianite, it’ll at least give you the skin you want. Valorant patch 3.08 is set to launch on October 19 following Riot’s recent fortnightly update schedule.