 How to watch Valorant Red Bull Home Ground: Stream, teams & more - Dexerto
Logo
Valorant

How to watch Valorant Red Bull Home Ground: Stream, teams & more

Published: 7/Oct/2021 18:01 Updated: 7/Oct/2021 18:21

by Alan Bernal
red bull home ground valorant
Red Bull

Share

The Red Bull Home Ground Valorant Invitational is gearing up for its second iteration, and this time there’s going to be even more of EMEA’s best teams in the mix. Here’s how to watch including the streams, schedule, and more.

Red Bull debuted their Home Ground series in 2020, with G2 Esports claiming the event’s first crown, and now the champions will be given the chance to defend their title. But things have changed since last time, with challengers Gambit, Team Liquid, and more looking to play spoiler.

Of course, the event format will keep the matches interesting given its added layer of strategy. Depending on how a series shakes out, there may not be time for some orgs to warm up against tough opponents.

Advertisement

To catch up on the Home Ground rules and the rest of the playing field, look down below before the games start.

Red Bull Home Ground Valorant stream

The Red Bull Gaming Sphere will house all the Home Ground action and Valorant fans can take watch on their official Twitch (embedded below) and YouTube channels.

Red Bull Home Ground: Format

Each match is a best-of-five unless a team wins on both their home ground (map pick) and their opponent’s home ground. If a series doesn’t end 2-0, then we play the rest of the Bo5.

This puts a bit more pressure at the start of a series, and teams will have to come out strong to keep up with the format.

Advertisement

Red Bull Home Ground: Dates and schedule

red bull home ground valorant
Red Bull
The Red Bull Home Ground returns for its second event in 2021.

An open qualifier to decide the 16th team will run from October 18-21, where one team will get a chance to compete against EMEA’s best. Soon after, the main event will kick off on November 4-7, where the event’s finals will get underway to see who comes out on top.

A schedule and prize pool have yet to be announced, and Dexerto will update this portion as soon as details become available.

Red Bull Home Ground: Teams

A lot has changed since the first Red Bull Home Ground as defending champs G2 Esports will stave off a field consisting of Masters Berlin Champs Gambit, a Team Liquid with a new dynamic duo, rising Turkish squad SuperMassive Blaze, and more.

Advertisement

The field is absolutely stacked, and we’ll see which EMEA team will have bragging rights just before VCT Champs rolls around.

Team Players
G2 Esports nukkye Mixwell AvovA koldamenta keloqz
Guild Esports bonkar Yacine Leo Sayf draken
Team Liquid soulcas L1NK ScreaM Jamppi Nivera
Vodafone GIANTS hoody Meddo Fit1nho Ambi Davidp
Tenstar Br0die Russ KRAY stanley polvi
Acend BONECOLD cNed Kiles starxo zeek
Futbolist mag0o mojj SasuKe STERBEN qRaxs
Fnatic Boaster Doma Mistic Derke Magnum
SuperMassive Blaze Izzy Brave Turko russ pAura
Heretics lowel MONSTEERR al0rante x x
Anubis Tuna fr0st chrollo zizox avez
FPX ANGE1 Shao Zyppan x x
Gambit Chronicle d3ffo Sheydos nAts Redgar
BIG CLAN gob b AslaN Obnoks Kaspe Twisten
BDS rodeN logaN hoppY TakaS AKUMAAAAA
TBD (Open Qualifier) x x x x x
Advertisement
Advertisement