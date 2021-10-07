How to watch Valorant Red Bull Home Ground: Stream, teams & more

The Red Bull Home Ground Valorant Invitational is gearing up for its second iteration, and this time there’s going to be even more of EMEA’s best teams in the mix. Here’s how to watch including the streams, schedule, and more.

Red Bull debuted their Home Ground series in 2020, with G2 Esports claiming the event’s first crown, and now the champions will be given the chance to defend their title. But things have changed since last time, with challengers Gambit, Team Liquid, and more looking to play spoiler.

Of course, the event format will keep the matches interesting given its added layer of strategy. Depending on how a series shakes out, there may not be time for some orgs to warm up against tough opponents.

To catch up on the Home Ground rules and the rest of the playing field, look down below before the games start.

Red Bull Home Ground Valorant stream

The Red Bull Gaming Sphere will house all the Home Ground action and Valorant fans can take watch on their official Twitch (embedded below) and YouTube channels.

Red Bull Home Ground: Format

Each match is a best-of-five unless a team wins on both their home ground (map pick) and their opponent’s home ground. If a series doesn’t end 2-0, then we play the rest of the Bo5.

This puts a bit more pressure at the start of a series, and teams will have to come out strong to keep up with the format.

Red Bull Home Ground: Dates and schedule

An open qualifier to decide the 16th team will run from October 18-21, where one team will get a chance to compete against EMEA’s best. Soon after, the main event will kick off on November 4-7, where the event’s finals will get underway to see who comes out on top.

A schedule and prize pool have yet to be announced, and Dexerto will update this portion as soon as details become available.

Red Bull Home Ground: Teams

A lot has changed since the first Red Bull Home Ground as defending champs G2 Esports will stave off a field consisting of Masters Berlin Champs Gambit, a Team Liquid with a new dynamic duo, rising Turkish squad SuperMassive Blaze, and more.

The field is absolutely stacked, and we’ll see which EMEA team will have bragging rights just before VCT Champs rolls around.