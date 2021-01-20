Logo
Valorant Red Bull Home Ground dates announced

Published: 20/Jan/2021 20:29

by Alan Bernal
The Red Bull Home Ground invitational is going to introduce a new format to typical Valorant events, as the tournament will bring some of Europe’s best teams together for the first time in 2021.

There’s going to be £24,000 (about $29,000) up for grabs throughout the event, and will be a chance for audiences to see how teams have been getting along with Riot’s Valorant Champions Tour circuit just around the corner.

But the Red Bull tournament organizers have something fresh to bring to the way Valorant tournaments are structured. The event’s namesake will bring a new way of looking at ‘home field advantage’ in the esport.

We break down exactly how each stage for Home Ground by Red Bull will go own, including how you can keep up with the action as it unfolds.

Red Bull Home Ground dates and schedule

home ground valorant red bull
Red Bull
The Red Bull Home Ground is bringing a twist to regular Valorant events.

Though early 2021 has been sort of quiet for competitive Valorant, that’s all going to change come the end of the month.

The event will span the last few weekends starting with the eighth team open qualifier on January 23rd – 24th, with the main event kicking off January 28th – 31st.

Expect a ton of action on both weekends, as it all builds to Championship Sunday on January 31st to see who takes the lion’s share of the prize money.

Red Bull Home Ground teams

The Red Bull Home Ground is going to invite six EU heavy hitters “with a mystery special guest to be announced” making up the seventh team.

An open qualifier (see Format) will determine the eight and final team to participate in the Home Ground invitational.

Team
G2 Esports Ardiis Mixwell paTiTek pyth zeek
Team Liquid ec1s Kyyptix L1NK ScreaM soulcas
Ninjas in Pyjamas rhyme CREA chiwawa Jady Ex6TenZ
SUMN FC Boaster doma Mistic Moe40 tsack
Futbolist marqnue mag0o mojj SasuKe STERBEN
Guild Esports bonkar Yacine ziz draken Sayf
Special Guest x x x x x
QUALIFIER x x x x x

Red Bull Home Ground format

In the opening weekend, a field of 64 teams through open registration will fight it out in Best of 1’s on Saturday 23d. The field will be cut into eight teams, four from the invite list and four trying to qualify.

The Semis and Grand Final of the open qualifier will include the Home Ground Best of 5 to determine the team.

Then we move onto the second weekend, and this is where the Home Ground invitational gets interesting. The main event, January 28th – 31st, will feature a Best of Five format for all fixtures. However, teams will have to earn the right to extend a series by winning their respective ‘Home Ground.’

Each team will pick their strongest map pick as their ‘home ground.’ In the Bo5, these two home ground maps will be played first.

If a team wins their home ground AND the opponent’s home ground, the series is over, 2-0. To prevent this, if a team wins a home ground and the opponent responds with a win on a homeground, then the series is tied at 1-1 and we continue like normal in the Bo5.

This will apply to every match fixture in the bracket on the final weekend.

Dexerto will be updating this page as more information is released, and as the action unfolds during the Red Bull Home Ground invitational.

LIVE: Valorant Champions Tour 2021 rostermania: all teams and players

Published: 20/Jan/2021 17:25

by Andy Williams
Valorant rostermania hub
With the Valorant Champions Tour in our sights, the first off-season for Riot’s hit FPS title has kicked off. Plenty of teams will be looking to improve on their First Strike performance by picking up new talent, and we’ll keep track of it all for you right here.

The Valorant Champions Tour is taking the game’s esport to the next level. Dedicated regional competitions all leading into one global final is the ecosystem everyone wanted when Valorant launched.

While some teams are riding high off their First Strike success, others will be looking to rebuild to take the title for themselves. Haven’t been keeping up with the off-season action? We’ve got you covered right here.

Latest News

January 20

January 19

January 16

January 15

January 12

January 11

January 10

January 9

Latest Rumors

Player From To
Nathan ‘leaf‘ Orf Chaos (CS:GO) Cloud9 Blue
Bayram ‘bramz‘ Ben Redjeb Free Agent Team Vitality
Lukas ‘Feqew‘ Petrauskas eXiLe Esports Team Vitality
Aleksander ‘Zeek‘ Zygmunt Free Agent G2 Esports
David ‘Davidp‘ Prins G2 Esports (Benched) Giants Gaming
Ruben “RUBINO” Villarroel Nordavind Alliance
Enzo “Fearoth” Mestari Ninjas in Pyjamas Alliance
João “Darkzone” Narciso Free Agent Alliance
kAda MoneyTime Alliance
Simon “tabz” Feldt Galaxy Racer Alliance

Jump to section

Europe

BIG (Germany)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Fatih ‘gob b‘ Dayik BIG
Alexander ‘alexRr‘ Frisch BIG
Ceyhun ‘AslaN‘ Aslan BIG
Alexander ‘Ultimate‘ Pauls BIG
Michele ‘zonixx‘ Köhler BIG

forZe (Russia & Belarus)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Denis ‘hugeon‘ Vasiliev forZe
Nikita ‘Coffee‘ Antsypirovich forZe
Nikolai ‘zeddy‘ Lapko forZe
Dmitry ‘SUYGETSU‘ Ilyushin forZe
Vyacheslav ‘Art1st‘ Lyadnov forZe

FunPlus Phoenix (Europe)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Pontus ‘Zyppan‘ Eek FunPlus Phoenix
Andrei ‘Shao‘ Kiprsky FunPlus Phoenix
Kirill ‘ANGE1‘ Karasiow FunPlus Phoenix
Dmitriy ‘dimasick’ Matvienko One Breath Gaming
Tobias ‘ShadoW‘ Flodström FunPlus Phoenix

Former Players

Player New Team
Johan ‘Meddo‘ Renbjörk Lundborg Free Agent

G2 Esports (Europe)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Oscar ‘Mixwell‘ Cañellas G2 Esports
Patryk ‘paTiTek‘ Fabrowski G2 Esports
Jacob ‘pyth‘ Mourujärvi G2 Esports
Ardis ‘ardiis‘ Svarenieks G2 Esports

Former Players

Player New Team
David ‘Davidp‘ Prins G2 Esports (Benched)

Gambit Esports (Russia)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Nikita ‘d3ffo‘ Sudakov Gambit Esports
Bogdan ‘sheydos‘ Naumov Gambit Esports
Timofey ‘Chronicle‘ Khromov Gambit Esports
Ayaz ‘nAts‘ Akhmetshin Gambit Esports
Igor ‘Redgar’ Vlasov Flawless

Former Players

Player New Team
Danila ‘Sunset‘ Soloviov Free Agent

Giants Gaming (Spain)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Vincent ‘Happy‘ Cervoni Orgless
Johan ‘Meddo‘ Lundborg FunPlus Phoenix
Ričardas ‘Boo‘ Lukaševičius Orgless
Daniil ‘pipsoN‘ Meshcheryakov Orgless
Aaro ‘hoody‘ Peltokangas Orgless
Adolfo ‘Fit1nho‘ Gallego (Inactive) Giants Gaming
Francesc ‘donQ‘ Savall Giants Gaming

Former Players

Player New Team
Salvador ‘Yurii‘ Gasco Free Agent
Jon ‘jonba‘ Baraiazarra Free Agent
Miguel ‘eXerZ‘ Marin Free Agent

Guild Esports (Sweden)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Yacine ‘Yacine‘ Laghmari Guild Esports
Leo ‘ziz‘ Jannesson Guild Esports
Malkolm ‘bonkar‘ Rench Guild Esports
William ‘draken‘ Sundin Guild Esports
Saif ‘Sayf‘ Jibraeel Ninjas in Pyjamas

Former Players

Player New Team
Filip ‘goffe‘ Gauffin Free Agent

Ninjas in Pyjamas (Europe)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Kévin ‘Ex6TenZ‘ Droolans Free Agent
Emir ‘RHYME‘ Muminovic Ninjas in Pyjamas
Yaroslav ‘Jady’ Nikolaev HSDIRR
Charles ‘CREA‘ Beauvois Ninjas in Pyjamas
Egor ‘chiwawa‘ Stepanyuk Ninjas in Pyjamas

Former Players

Player New Team
Saif ‘Sayf‘ Jibraeel Ninjas in Pyjamas
Niels ‘luckeRRR‘ Jasiek Ninjas in Pyjamas

Nolpenki (Europe)

Team has disbanded

Former Players

Player New Team
Aron ‘xajdish‘ Fredriksson Free Agent
Vakaris ‘vakk‘ Bebravičius Free Agent
Aleksander ‘zeek‘ Zygmunt Free Agent
Jesse ‘JESMUND‘ Terävä Free Agent
Mehmet Yağız ‘cNed‘ İpek Free Agent

Orgless (fka Prodigy / Europe)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Aaro ‘hoody‘ Peltokangas Orgless
Niki ‘delezyh‘ Sutinen Orgless
Vincent ‘Happy‘ Cervoni Orgless
Ričardas ‘Boo‘ Lukaševičius Orgless
Daniil ‘pipsoN‘ Meshcheryakov Orgless

Purple Cobras (Europe)

Team has disbanded.

Former Players

Player New Team
Liam ‘fanCy‘ Ebanks Free Agent
Logi ‘Hugstar‘ Baldursson Free Agent
Ouali ‘M4CHINA‘ Manset Free Agent
Romain ‘ValDeDe‘ Mieudonnet Free Agent
Marc ‘Honeybee‘ Begley Free Agent

SUMN FC (Europe)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Jake ‘Boaster‘ Howlett SUMN FC
Domagoj ‘doma‘ Fancev SUMN FC
James ‘Mistic‘ Orfila SUMN FC
Muhammad ‘Moe40‘ Hariff SUMN FC
Kostas ‘tsack‘ Theodoropoulos SUMN FC

Team Heretics (Europe)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Christian ‘lowel‘ Garcia Antoran Team Heretics
Melih ‘pAura‘ Karaduran Team Heretics
Žygimantas ‘nukkye‘ Chmieliauskas Team Heretics
Dustyn ‘niesoW‘ Durnas Team Heretics
Auni ‘AvovA‘ Chahade Team Heretics

Team Liquid (Europe)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Adam ‘ec1s‘ Eccles Team Liquid
Adil ‘ScreaM’ Benrlitom Team Liquid
Dom ‘soulcas‘ Sulcas Team Liquid
James ‘Kryptix‘ Affleck Team Liquid
Travis ‘L1NK‘ Mendoza Team Liquid

Team Singularity (Russia)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Denis ‘Gray‘ Danilyuk Team Singularity
Ilya ‘NLaaeR‘ Koppalov Team Singularity
Nikita ‘trexx‘ Cherednichenko Team Singularity
Stanislav ‘Sp1ke‘ Koshel Team Singularity
Artem ‘insider‘ Puzanov Team Singularity

[Return to top]

North America

100 Thieves (United States & Canada)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Spencer ‘Hiko‘ Martin 100 Thieves
Nicholas ‘nitr0‘ Cannella 100 Thieves
Joshua ‘steel‘ Nissan 100 Thieves
Peter ‘Asuna‘ Mazuryk 100 Thieves
Quan ‘diceyzx‘ Tran 100 Thieves

Andbox (United States & Canada)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Bradley ‘ANDROID‘ Fodor Andbox
Jaccob ‘yay‘ Whiteaker Andbox
Sebastian ‘seb‘ Bucki Andbox
Jake ‘POACH‘ Brumleve Andbox
Aaron ‘b0i‘ Thao Andbox

Built By Gamers (United States & Canada)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Nicolas ‘Nicolas‘ Aubin Built By Gamers
Rob ‘rob-wiz‘ Kennedy Built By Gamers
Mike ‘pho‘ Panza Built By Gamers
William ‘Will‘ Cheng Built By Gamers
Tristan ‘Critical‘ Trinacty Mamba Mode Gaming

Cloud9 Blue (United States)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Skyler ‘Relyks‘ Weaver Cloud9 Blue
Mitch ‘mitch‘ Semago Cloud9 Blue
Daniel ‘vice‘ Kim Cloud9 Blue

Former Players

Player New Team
Josh ‘shinobi‘ Abastado Free Agent
Tyson ‘TenZ‘ Ngo Cloud9 (Streamer)

Complexity Gaming (United States & France)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Riley ‘ohai‘ Nguyen Complexity
David ‘Xp3‘ Gardido Complexity
Michael ‘agm‘ Abood Complexity
Mike ‘sharky‘ Gariti (TRIAL) Highground
Jonah ‘JonahP‘ Pulice (TRIAL) Free Agent

Dignitas (United States & Canada)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Rory ‘dephh‘ Jackson Dignitas
Harrison ‘psalm‘ Chang Dignitas
Phat ‘supamen‘ Le Dignitas
Bryan ‘MAKKA‘ Drouillard Dignitas

Former Players

Player New Team
Chad ‘Oderus‘ Miller Free Agent

Equinox Esports (North America)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Carlo ‘Dcop‘ Delsol Equinox Esports
Kevin ‘mina‘ Nguyen Equinox Esports
Danny ‘cute fat boy‘ Nguyen Equinox Esports
Jake ‘Paincakes‘ Hass Equinox Esports
David ‘DXN‘ Nguyen Equinox Esports

EUnited (United States & Canada)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Tanner ‘Scourge‘ Kages Serenity
Ryan ‘Eazy‘ Matthews Serenity
Antonio ‘Showtime‘ Angotti Serenity
Joseph ‘Turnup‘ Sicre Serenity
Joseph ‘Joseph‘ Rivera Serenity

FaZe Clan (United States & Canada)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Corey ‘Corey‘ Nigra FaZe Clan
Zachary ‘zachaREEE‘ Lombardo FaZe Clan
Jimmy ‘Marved‘ Nguyen FaZe Clan
Andrej ‘babybay‘ Francisty FaZe Clan
Shane ‘Rawkus‘ Flaherty FaZe Clan

Gen.G Esports (United States & Canada)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Anthony ‘gMd‘ Guimond Gen.G
Danny ‘huynh‘ Huynh Gen.G
Michael ‘MkaeL‘ De Luca Gen.G
Keven ‘PLAYER1‘ Champagne (Inactive) Gen.G
Shawn ‘Shawn‘ O’Riley Gen.G

Immortals (North America)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Noah ‘jcStani‘ Smith Immortals
Amgalan ‘Genghsta‘ Nemekhbayar Immortals
Andrew ‘ShoT_UP‘ Orlowski Immortals

Former Players

Player New Team
Jason ‘neptune‘ Tran Immortals
Jason ‘jmoh‘ Mohandessi Immortals

Luminosity Gaming (United States & Canada)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Alex ‘aproto‘ Protopapas Luminosity Gaming
Brenden ‘stellar‘ McGrath Luminosity Gaming
Brady ‘thief‘ Dever Luminosity Gaming

Former Players

Player New Team
Justin ‘Ksiaze‘ Goszczynski Free Agent

NRG (United States & Canada)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Damian ‘daps‘ Steele NRG
Daniel ‘eeiu‘ Vucenovic NRG
Sam ‘s0m‘ Oh NRG
Ryan ‘Shanks‘ Ngo Dignitas
Gage ‘Infinite‘ Green Free Agent

Former Players

Player New Team
Yannick ‘KOLER‘ Blanchette (Inactive) NRG

Renegades (United States & Canada)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Devon ‘randyySavage‘ Bréard Renegades
Ryan ‘Winsum‘ Johns Renegades
Chuck ‘Cp2‘ Proud Renegades
Stephen ‘Berghy‘ Bergh Renegades
Alexander ‘retrQ‘ Kadan Renegades

Sentinels (United States)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Shahzeeb ‘ShahZam‘ Khan Sentinels
Hunter ‘SicK‘ Mims Sentinels
Jay ‘sinatraa‘ Won Sentinels
Jared ‘zombs‘ Gitlin Sentinels
Michael ‘dapr‘ Gulino Sentinels

T1 (United States & Canada)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Tyler ‘Skadoodle‘ Latham T1
Keven ‘AZK‘ Larivière T1
Braxton ‘brax‘ Pierce T1
Sam ‘DaZeD‘ Marine T1
Ha ‘Spyder‘ Jung-woo T1

Team Envy (United States & Canada)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Pujan ‘FNS‘ Mehta Team Envy
Anthony ‘mummAy‘ DiPaolo Team Envy
Jake ‘kaboose‘ McDonald Team Envy
Austin ‘crashies‘ Roberts Team Envy
Victor ‘food‘ Wong Team Envy

TSM (United States & Canada)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Stephen ‘reltuC‘ Cutler TSM
James ‘hazed‘ Cobb TSM
Matthew ‘Wardell‘ Yu TSM
Yassine ‘Subroza‘ Taoufik TSM
Taylor ‘drone‘ Johnson TSM

[Return to top]

South America

B4 eSports (Brazil)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Wellington ‘akemy‘ Martins B4 eSports
Bryan ‘pANcada‘ Luna B4 eSports
Vinicius ‘v1nNy‘ Gonçalves B4 eSports

Former Players

Player New Team
Leandro ‘frz‘ Gomes Free Agent
Alexandre ‘xand‘ Zizi Free Agent

Estral Esports (Argentina & Chile)

Team has disbanded.

Current Players

Player New Team
Agustin ‘Nozwerr‘ Ibarra Free Agent
Nahuel ‘Puleule‘ Pulella Free Agent
Matias ‘Saadhak‘ Delipetro Team Vikings
Leandro ‘Leazo‘ Liset Free Agent
Juan Pablo ‘NagZ‘ Lopez Free Agent

Gamelanders (Brazil)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Leonardo ‘mwzera‘ Serrati Gamelanders
Walney ‘Jonn‘ Reis Gamelanders
Jonathan ‘JhoW‘ Glória Gamelanders
Guilherme ‘Nyang‘ Coelho Gamelanders
Fernando ‘fznnn‘ Cerqueira Gamelanders

Havan Liberty (Brazil)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Rodrigo ‘myssen‘ Myssen Havan Liberty
Gabriel ‘shion‘ Vilela Havan Liberty
Bruno ‘bNhardneja‘ Nóia Havan Liberty
Marcelo ‘pleets‘ Leite Havan Liberty
Pedro ‘pMdr1‘ Henrique Havan Liberty

Infinity Esports (Colombia & Guatemala)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Javier ‘RAINMAKER‘ Cruz Infinity Esports
Juanes ‘sickLy‘ Valencia Infinity Esports
Alejandro ‘Alejo‘ Rocha Infinity Esports
Jesus ‘jfoeN‘ Taboada Infinity Esports
Nolan ‘nolaN‘ Martinez Infinity Esports

paiN Gaming (Brazil)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Murillo ‘murizzz‘ Tuchtenhagen paiN Gaming
Vitor ‘kon4n‘ Hugo paiN Gaming
Matheus ‘matheuzin‘ Brito paiN Gaming
Andre ‘Txozin‘ Saidel paiN Gaming

Former Players

Player New Team
Pedro ‘ole‘ Orlandini Free Agent
Vinicius ‘Veroneze‘ Ribeiro 10empregados

Team oNe Esports (Brazil)

Team has disbanded.

Former Players

Player New Team
Joaquim ‘champzera‘ Alves Free Agent
Gabriel ‘cpx‘ Cruz 10empregados
Lucas ‘ntk‘ Martins Free Agent
Brenno ‘ZaPy‘ Roberto 10empregados
Henrique ‘Maverick‘ Tozatto 10empregados

Vorax (Brazil)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Hiago ‘delevingne‘ Baldi Vorax
Matheus ‘dragonite‘ Matos Vorax
Gabriel ‘v1xe‘ Martins Vorax
Leonardo ‘fzkk‘ Puertas Vorax
Gustavo ‘krain‘ Melara Vorax

[Return to top]

Asia

Absolute JUPITER (Japan)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Ushida ‘Laz‘ Koji Absolute JUPITER
Maruoka ‘crow‘ Tomoaki Absolute JUPITER
Takebayashi ‘barce‘ Ryo Absolute JUPITER
Takemori ‘takej‘ Shogo Absolute JUPITER
Oshiro ‘Reita‘ Ryu Absolute JUPITER

ahq e-Sports Club (Taiwan)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Li ‘Iyo‘ Yi-Ting ahq e-Sports Club
Li ‘Rainy‘ Gui-Shuo ahq e-Sports Club
Yao ‘Senhoachic‘ Da-Tao ahq e-Sports Club
Lin ‘Milk‘ Chi-Hung ahq e-Sports Club
Gao ‘Kant‘ Wei-Teng ahq e-Sports Club

BearClaw Gaming (South Korea)

Current Players

Players Previous Team
Choi ‘10X‘ Jin-woo T1 Korea
Kim ‘Harry‘ Han-kyu T1 Korea
Yu ‘BuZz‘ Byung-chul BearClaw Gaming
Kang ‘iNTRO‘ Seung-gyun Crazy Raccoon
Jeon ‘GANA‘ Hyoung-hun TUBEPLE Gaming

BlackBird Ignis (Japan)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Shuma ‘RIPablo‘ Ikeda BlackBird Ignis
Kaito ‘NeokinG‘ Irikura BlackBird Ignis
Souta ‘popogachi‘ Morita BlackBird Ignis
Shibasaki ‘poem‘ Yumeki BlackBird Ignis
Masayuki ‘oitaN‘ Takahashi BlackBird Ignis

Cloud9 Korea (South Korea)

Team has disbanded.

Former Players

Player New Team
Park ‘Bazzi‘ Jun-Ki Free Agent
Byeon ‘Munchkin‘ Sang-beom Free Agent
Yu ‘BuZz‘ Byung-chul BearClaw Gaming
Lee ‘Hate‘ Ye-hun DAMWON Gaming
Son ‘xeta‘ Seon-ho Free Agent

DAMWON Gaming (South Korea)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Kim ‘Eugene‘ Su-yeong aNg DarkHorse
Kim ‘T3xture‘ Na-ra Free Agent
Kim ‘Secret‘ Ha-jin aNg DarkHorse
Lee ‘Hate‘ Ye-hun Cloud9 Korea
Jeong ‘RyZzi‘ Gi-jin aNg DarkHorse

DetonatioN Gaming (Japan & South Korea)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Takekawa ‘STABA‘ Munehito DetonatioN Gaming
Masaru ‘ZodiaX‘ Yoneshige DetonatioN Gaming
Lee ‘mystic‘ In-pyo DetonatioN Gaming
Hiromichi ‘mittiii‘ Urahigashi DetonatioN Gaming
Tenta ‘ten‘ Asai DetonatioN Gaming

Foxy Araikordai (Thailand)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Teerapat ‘Acetics‘ Jinyong Attack All Around
Nantapol ‘Kongared‘ Boonying Attack All Around
Sarindhorn ‘JinNy‘ Wanothayarnchai Attack All Around
Jirayu ‘Wannafly‘ Meesuk Attack All Around
Teerasak ‘PinOcchiOs‘ Kedaim Overtime Esports

MiTH.Attitude (Thailand)

Team has disbanded.

Former Players

Player Previous Team
Talunt ‘mush2oom‘ Rattanaprapaporn Free Agent
Thanadol ‘newgen‘ Kitautcharanukul Free Agent
Thanaphat ‘THEE‘ Limpaphan Free Agent
Chaiwat ‘BOOMBURAPA‘ Wattatum Free Agent
Patiphan ‘Patiphan‘ Chaiwong Free Agent

SCARZ (Japan)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Teppei ‘ade‘ Kuno SCARZ
Akira ‘marin‘ Kato SCARZ
Sakaguchi ‘Npoint‘ Kenjiro SCARZ
Ryota ‘ryota-‘ Okayama SCARZ
Sak SCARZ

T1 Korea (South Korea)

Team has disbanded

Former Players

Player New Team
Choi ‘10X‘ Jin-woo BearClaw Gaming
Kim ‘Harry‘ Han-kyu BearClaw Gaming
Ye ‘Anaks‘ Sang-jun ZFGaming
Kim ‘R0K3T‘ Ju-yeong Free Agent
Jeong ‘Esperanza‘ Jin-choel Free Agent

TNL Esports (South Korea)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Leo ‘GODLIKE‘ Seo-ha TNL Esports
Yu ‘TS‘ Tae-seok TNL Esports
Kim ‘Efina‘ Nak-yeon TNL Esports
Yeom ‘eKo‘ Wang-ryong TNL Esports
Park ‘exy‘ Geun-cheol TNL Esports

Vision Strikers (South Korea)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Kim ‘glow‘ Min-soo Vision Strikers
Kim ‘stax‘ Gu-taek Vision Strikers
Goo ‘Rb‘ Sang-Min Vision Strikers
Lee ‘k1ng‘ Seung-won Vision Strikers
Kim ‘Zest‘ Gi-seok Vision Strikers

ZFGaming (South Korea)

Current Players

Player Previous Team
Lim ‘LuZ‘ Ui-jun Crazy Hamster
Kang ‘TRY‘ Tae-wook Cloud9 Korea
Kim ‘Sunday‘ Min-soo Crazy Hamster
Ko ‘Sylvan‘ Young aNg DarkHorse

[Return to top]

This post will be continually updated, as more players find their home. With more organizations jumping on the Valorant bandwagon and more players flocking to showcase their talents in Future Earth, it’s only a matter of time before the first world champion will be crowned.