The Red Bull Home Ground invitational is going to introduce a new format to typical Valorant events, as the tournament will bring some of Europe’s best teams together for the first time in 2021.

There’s going to be £24,000 (about $29,000) up for grabs throughout the event, and will be a chance for audiences to see how teams have been getting along with Riot’s Valorant Champions Tour circuit just around the corner.

But the Red Bull tournament organizers have something fresh to bring to the way Valorant tournaments are structured. The event’s namesake will bring a new way of looking at ‘home field advantage’ in the esport.

We break down exactly how each stage for Home Ground by Red Bull will go own, including how you can keep up with the action as it unfolds.

Red Bull Home Ground dates and schedule

Though early 2021 has been sort of quiet for competitive Valorant, that’s all going to change come the end of the month.

The event will span the last few weekends starting with the eighth team open qualifier on January 23rd – 24th, with the main event kicking off January 28th – 31st.

Expect a ton of action on both weekends, as it all builds to Championship Sunday on January 31st to see who takes the lion’s share of the prize money.

Red Bull Home Ground teams

The Red Bull Home Ground is going to invite six EU heavy hitters “with a mystery special guest to be announced” making up the seventh team.

An open qualifier (see Format) will determine the eight and final team to participate in the Home Ground invitational.

Team G2 Esports Ardiis Mixwell paTiTek pyth zeek Team Liquid ec1s Kyyptix L1NK ScreaM soulcas Ninjas in Pyjamas rhyme CREA chiwawa Jady Ex6TenZ SUMN FC Boaster doma Mistic Moe40 tsack Futbolist marqnue mag0o mojj SasuKe STERBEN Guild Esports bonkar Yacine ziz draken Sayf Special Guest x x x x x QUALIFIER x x x x x

Red Bull Home Ground format

In the opening weekend, a field of 64 teams through open registration will fight it out in Best of 1’s on Saturday 23d. The field will be cut into eight teams, four from the invite list and four trying to qualify.

The Semis and Grand Final of the open qualifier will include the Home Ground Best of 5 to determine the team.

Then we move onto the second weekend, and this is where the Home Ground invitational gets interesting. The main event, January 28th – 31st, will feature a Best of Five format for all fixtures. However, teams will have to earn the right to extend a series by winning their respective ‘Home Ground.’

Each team will pick their strongest map pick as their ‘home ground.’ In the Bo5, these two home ground maps will be played first.

If a team wins their home ground AND the opponent’s home ground, the series is over, 2-0. To prevent this, if a team wins a home ground and the opponent responds with a win on a homeground, then the series is tied at 1-1 and we continue like normal in the Bo5.

This will apply to every match fixture in the bracket on the final weekend.

Dexerto will be updating this page as more information is released, and as the action unfolds during the Red Bull Home Ground invitational.