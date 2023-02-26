Valorant pro opens up about depression and hospitalization after VCT LOCK//IN exit

Team Vitality’s Karel ‘Twisten’ Ašenbrener missed the beginning of his team’s VCT LOCK//IN post-match press conference and took to Twitter to explain his absence while also opening up about dealing with depression and self-harm.

Twisten took to Twitter after Team Vitality lost 2-0 to Leviatán at VCT LOCK//IN to explain his absence for part of the post-mast press conference. He explained that the loss hit him hard and he needed some fresh air. In his Twitlonger, Twisten also revealed he has been dealing with depression and has self-harmed.

The Czech player detailed his struggles in his personal life after Team Vitality’s run at Red Bull Home Ground in December.

“My depression escalated quickly after Redbull when we had holidays as a team and everyone returned back to their home country for Christmas and New Year. I don’t know if people saw it at the event here at the LOCK/IN but over Christmas, I did bad things to myself. I self-harmed and was in a bad situation for a few days and was considering ending it all but my dad saved me,” Twisten wrote.

Vitality’s Twisten revealed personal struggles following VCT LOCK//IN exit

Twisten said he spent time in a hospital following the incident and eventually returned home with a fresh start. The Vitality player thanked his teammates and the esport organization’s staff for their support and also detailed getting comfortable playing in practice and on stage without hiding evidence of his self-harm.

“First few weeks in Berlin after Christmas time was hard for me, needed to play in a hoodie all the time in the office because I was scared of what would happen if they saw my bruises. But they were there for me and I was able to overcome this feeling here in Brazil. I was able to play without sleeves or a hoodie in the practice room and even on stage.”

“My team is more than just a team, they are my close friends and my second family to which I can come and express my feelings. Because of them, I was able to overcome all my s*** and play as I played during this tournament,” he said.

Twisten went on to say that he is now doing “great mentally and psychically outside of the game” and that this year will be his year. Vitality and Twisten will resume their 2023 VCT campaign in late March at the VCT international league in EMEA begins.