Former Valorant pro dragged on Twitter for dominating BattleBit servers

The discourse around casual gaming and the ‘always-try-hard’ mentality has invaded Twitter, once again, thanks to former Valorant pro jcStani’s BattleBit montage.

The former 100 Thieves and Immortals player has been posting gameplay of the new blocky shooter online and has been getting heaps of replies about how he’s ruining the gaming experience for everyone else on the server.

The current collegiate Valorant player decided to create a montage of some of his best clips and intersperse them with those same replies. The result has been hoards of casual players invading his quote retweets and replies. The Tweet has almost 3,000 retweets and over 1,000 replies at the time of writing.

“I’m going to go out on a limb and say people like this are one of the main reasons the FPS genre is dying,” one Twitter user said.

“‘Pro’ esport min-maxing dweebs are the gaming equivalent of anime tourists. They travel from franchise to franchise, ruining the player base by turning something fun into a hyper-sweaty hell hole. They are like locusts,” another user said.

Valorant player’s BattleBit montage sparks anger online

The former Valorant pro was baiting for these kinds of reactions on Twitter, he later admitted after the post took off, and said he was trying to make fun of himself with its title “dominating blue-collar workers in BattleBit” more than anyone else.

“The players I’m [playing against] aren’t very skilled and is not very hard to ‘dominate’ them. But I still think it’s a cool game to have clips in since it has very quick movement and you can do flashy target-switching in it,” jcStani said.

He is currently competing for Maryville University and working on getting his degree. He has played in VCT competitions before and was last seen on Gen.G before the organization moved its Valorant operations to South Korea.