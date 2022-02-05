Valorant players hit out at new agent Neon for being “bland as hell”

Valorant players have hit out at the game’s developers Riot Games over the new agent Neon’s having a personality that is “bland as hell.”

Hailing from Manila in the Philippines, Neon is the latest agent to join the fast-growing Valorant roster in Episode 4.

Coming in as the 18th agent, the electricity-centered character is now under fire from the community over her “bland” personality, which many are arguing makes her feel like a re-skin of established agent Jett.

In a Reddit thread on February 4, the Valorant community hit out over Neon’s “bland” character, claiming that she has “no personality.”

“Her character design is on point, her trailer was dope, and her kit is fun,” said that_boy-aint-right. “But, her quotes give me no sense of personality.

“I can’t even tell what her character is supposed to be. I thought she was going to be a spunky fast girl but all her quotes seem intentionally generic and lame.”

Other fans agreed that Neon’s personality is lacking: “I almost agree—she feels a bit just like Jett 2.0,” said Helellion. “She’s got personality, it’s just pretty close to what the other Duelists already have. Jett, Phoenix, Reyna, Yoru, and Neon are all just ‘I am arrogant’ in slightly different flavors.”

Another added: “Neon is cringe and not even in a good way. Phoenix is also cringe but his voice lines make me chuckle every time while Neon sounds really bland and boring.”

With no new agent or new map are set for release in Episode 4, Act 2, players can only hope the Valorant writing team goes back to the drawing board to re-evaluate the personalities of the next agents in the hope they aren’t too similar to the existing roster.