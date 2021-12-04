Valorant progression system rework reportedly adds “Match Boxes” in Episode 4

Valorant’s progression system is reportedly getting a rework ahead of Episode 4, with new “Match Boxes” being added in the game’s December 3 PBE update. The new progression system will also introduce credits, and a new way of getting in-game items.

Valorant’s progression system has remained largely unchanged since the game’s launch.

Each Act, there are new battle passes for players to grind, skins come to the shop in bundles and then on random rotation (including the Black.Market). There’s also rewards you can earn through Twitch Prime and other special events.

However, ahead of Episode 4, Riot is reportedly testing an entire rework for the system on the PBE. This includes the addition of “Match Boxes” and a credits system that could completely overhaul how players obtain cosmetics.

Advertisement

Valorant progression rework reportedly coming soon

Early details of a Valorant progression rework dropped on December 3’s PBE update ahead of patch 3.12.

A Daily Bonus has been added into the game’s code, with Match Boxes being listed in the game’s code. These match boxes give “rewards for playing matches and bonus boxes are awarded for winning,” according to dataminer ‘ValorLeaks.’

A credit system is also being added that extends past Valorant’s current two currencies of Valorant Points (VP) and Radianite Points (RP).

However, specifics on the progression rework ⁠— including whether battle passes will be removed come Episode 4 ⁠— are unclear.

Progression in Valorant seems to be getting a rework. > A Daily Ticket will be added to the game.

> Match Boxes: Rewards for playing Matches and Bonus boxes are awarded for winning.

> This will also have a credit system. (image provided for context)#VALORANT pic.twitter.com/WL058NFxYT — Mike – Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) December 4, 2021

What are match boxes in Valorant?

It’s not exactly clear what will be inside Valorant’s Match Boxes, or how they’ll function. On the vague description, it sounds akin to progression systems in Overwatch and Apex Legends. Players can roll for cosmetics in loot boxes, which they earn by playing the game (or buying them).

Advertisement

If they get a duplicate, they get credits that can go towards buying specific cosmetics in the in-game shop. However, its implementation in Valorant would likely require a rework of the battle pass system, which has been in place since the game’s launch.

Read More: Valorant Agent tier list

“No official info was provided alongside this, typically the description would explain something, but this time it had no information,” ValorLeaks said on Twitter.

Loot box systems have been widely criticized in the last couple of years in gaming for promoting gambling, and also being potentially deceitful by hiding odds. There have been protections put in place in some games and countries, including listed roll odds, but not all.

Advertisement

If the PBE test goes well for match boxes, it’s likely the progression changes will ship in January 2022’s Valorant Episode 4 update. We will keep you updated on it as more news becomes available.